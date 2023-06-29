Arun Jaitley Stadium set to undergo major renovation worth ₹20-25 crore ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup 

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which has been assigned to host a total of five matches at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, will undergo major renovation to enhance the fan experience. The venue will play host to some high-profile matches, which includes India's clash against subcontinent rivals Afghanistan on October 11.

The stadium received a lot of backlash of late regarding amenities when it hosted the second Border-Gavaskar series Test as well as the third ODI against South Africa in late 2022. The management was criticized over the overall lack of hygiene, particularly in the washrooms of the venue.

Following an evaluation and assessment conducted by the BCCI in the build-up to the World Cup, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was named among a set of venues that were in need for renovation ahead of the tournament. Joint secretary at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rajan Manchanda said regarding the stadium's renovation work:

"We thank the BCCI for awarding us five games. We need to improve the stadium infrastructure to make it a pleasant experience for the fans and will be focused on that ahead of the mega event."

DDCA joint-secretary added:

"Our aim is to provide clean washrooms and hygienic food and water at a reasonable price to our fans. The strength of the housekeeping staff will also be increased. We plan to complete all the work by September 15."

A report in the Times of India mentioned that a total of ₹20-25 crore is expected to be shelled out for the renovation work, which will primarily involve the installation of 10,000 spectator seats, redevelopment of the washrooms as well as paintwork.

BCCI and ICC will inspect the renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the third week of July

To ensure that the venue meets the standard to host matches of the World Cup, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Counciil (ICC) will evaluate the progress of the renovation work during the third week of July.

The first of the five matches that the venue will host comes in the form of South Africa against Qualifier 2 team on October 7.

