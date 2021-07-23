Arzan Nagwaswalla, Prasidh Krishna open up on experience of being with Team India

India's backup pacers Arzan Nagwaswalla and Prasidh Krishna shared their thoughts on how they are making use of their time with Team India in England. In a video posted by the BCCI on their official website, the duo answered questions about their experiences so far.

Nagwaswalla was called up to the Indian squad as he is a left-arm pacer and has also impressed for Gujarat in red-ball cricket. He was excited and upbeat to learn from some of the world-class pacers in India's ranks. Nagwaswalla said:

"The learning that I got from seniors so far is that stick to your process and keep following it, no matter what the situation or the condition is. It has been a very good experience so far."

He went on to add:

"I have talked to almost everybody in the team. Everyone has been so polite and kind to me. I am happy for the experience that I have had till now and I hope to carry on the same feeling."

Nagwaswalla feels he will become a better bowler with such a rich experience and just wants to keep on improving. In this regard, he said:

"I just want to improve each and every day. I want to match the level of fitness. consistency that this team have. Once I go back to the domestic team I want to be one step ahead."

Prasidh Krishna shares his experience of being with India's red-ball team

Forging friendships 🤜🤛

Learnings from the tour 👌

Experience of working with seniors 👍



Having been with #TeamIndia on the UK tour, Arzan Nagwaswalla & @prasidh43 talk about it & much more 😎 😎 - by @RajalArora



Watch the full video 🎥 👇 #ENGvIND https://t.co/KzOk4BNeuK pic.twitter.com/gfvo2nxa0E — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2021

Prasidh Krishna has been making rounds in domestic cricket for a while now and he is rated highly by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Krishna made his ODI debut for India against England this year and was impressed with his pace and accuracy.

However, test cricket is a completely different ball game and the Karnataka pacer is glad that he got to be a part of the Indian contingent against England. He believes bowling against different batsmen in England has helped him improve as a bowler.

"I have been playing red-ball cricket after almost one and a half years. Coming here and bowling against the best in the country, there is nothing like it. You are challenged every single day," Prasidh Krishna stated.

India are due to take on England in the upcoming 5-match Test series starting on 4th August. The Indian test team has been camping in England for the last month and a half.

Virat Kohli led the test team in the Rose Bowl in Southampton last month against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India fell short as New Zealand became the first team to win the test championship.

The Indian team preferred to stay back in England in order to prepare for the upcoming series against England, and also to avoid the hassle of multiple bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a second Indian team is currently playing in Sri Lanka in a white-ball series against the Islanders. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the second team has won both their ODI matches so far.

The third and final one-day international is set to start at 3 pm today. India has already clinched the series and will be trying to win today's match to complete a clean sweep in the one-day series.

They will take on Sri Lanka next in a 3-match T20I series in order to prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup scheduled to take place later this year.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy