"As an all-rounder, my workload is twice or thrice as anyone else"- Hardik Pandya ahead of IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a sensational start to Asia Cup 2023, scoring a fantastic 87 under pressure against Pakistan in their Group A encounter. He wasn't needed with the bat against Nepal but will be crucial for the Men in Blue for the remainder of the tournament.

Apart from batting, Hardik is also a crucial seamer for India and that makes his fitness absolutely vital. The balance that he provides to the Indian team can't be replicated by anyone else in the squad.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Hardik Pandya had to say about his workload:

"As an all-rounder, my workload is twice or thrice as anyone else. When a batter in the team goes and bats and finishes his batting and is heading home, I’ll still be bowling after that. So for me, all the managing, all the pushing, and everything happens during the sessions or my training or my pre-camp season."

Hardik Pandya on self-belief

Hardik Pandya has often stood up for India in big games and crunch situations and that trait in him is something he feels has come from a lot of self-belief. He wants to stride out in the middle and make a statement, be it with bat or ball.

On this, Hardik stated:

"I always believed that I give myself a chance to succeed, which is by reading the game, which is by backing myself because I have always believed that when we go as a believer, when I'm standing there, yes, my ten players, my ten brothers are around me, but at the same point of time I’m alone."

He further added:

“So what I have realized is that no matter what happens, you have to back yourself, you have to believe that you are the best in the world. That does not guarantee you success, but at the same point of time, it does give you and it does guide you to work towards success, so practically back yourself.”

Hardik Pandya will look to replicate his past performance when India and Pakistan face off in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.