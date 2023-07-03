"As an elder brother and senior player, he taught me a lot of things" - Mukesh Kumar on learning the craft from Mohammed Shami 

Pacer Mukesh Kumar is expected to play a critical role in Team India's upcoming Test series against the West Indies. The right-arm fast bowler received his maiden red-ball call-up after being on the sidelines for a while, including a brief stint as a stand-by player for the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

With Shami rested for the Test series in the Caribbean, a potential debut could be on the horizon for Mukesh. Being a traditional right-arm pacer, there are similarities between the two in terms of their seam presentation and ability to swing the ball.

Noting that he got to pick the brain of Shami during his time in England recently, Mukesh said in an interview with the Times of India:

"Whenever I got the chance, I interacted with him. He is such an experienced pacer and there is so much to learn from him. He says one thing 'tu jo daalta hai, wohi daal' (bowl what you always bowl). He treats me like a younger brother. As an elder brother and senior player, he taught me a lot of things and gave me tips regarding my bowling."

Adding that he will be able to use his learnings from Shami and his skillset in the Caribbean, Mukesh said:

"Whatever I have learned so far, I will use it all in the West Indies. I am really looking forward to a good series. The WTC Final was a huge experience, a wonderful learning curve for me."

Mukesh also found a place in the ODI squad for the five-match series in the Caribbean. He was last seen during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, representing the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"I am grateful that I am now part of the India Test squad" - Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar has been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit and has chipped in with solid performances in his appearances for India A as well. He has taken 149 wickets in 39 first-class matches at an average of 21.55.

Expressing his delight at having secured a Test squad call-up, Mukesh said:

"The selection (for the Test squad) is a dream come true for me and I want to make the most of the opportunity. Representing your country in Test cricket is a big, big thing for any cricketer. I am grateful that I am now part of the India Test squad."

With Mohammed Siraj poised to lead the bowling attack, Mukesh Kumar is in contention to play as a support seamer with the other options in the squad being Navdeep Saini and Jaydev Unadkat.

Will the pacer make his long-anticipated debut in the series against the West Indies? Let us know what you think.

