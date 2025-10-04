"As good as Ravindra Jadeja and much younger" – Sunil Gavaskar on all-rounder’s replacement for IND vs AUS 2025 ODIs

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a blunt assessment as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was snubbed from the 15-member squad ahead of the three-match ODI series in Australia. While citing the age factor, the 76-year-old stated that Axar Patel is a similar player to Jadeja, with the ability to compete in all three departments of the game. Gavaskar believes the decision was made in the purview of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to India Today’s YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“9:22 (On Jadeja’s absence from ODIs) I think it’s going to be tough, particularly because of the way Axar Patel has come through. Because of the fact that Axar is pretty much similar as far as everything is concerned. The bowling, the batting, the fielding. Axar is pretty much as good as Ravindra Jadeja and much younger, which is the reason why again looking at 2027 World Cup, which is the reason why maybe he’s been left out of the team.”

Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 2,806 runs in 204 ODIs at an average of 32.62, including 13 half-centuries. The left-arm spinner has bagged 231 wickets at an economy rate of 4.85. The 36-year-old bagged five wickets and amassed 27 runs (three innings) in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Axar Patel has scored 783 runs in 68 ODIs at an average of 22.27 with the help of three fifties. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has scalped 72 wickets at an economy rate of 4.49. The 31-year-old scored 109 runs (five innings) and picked up five wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“There will be some competition for places” – BCCI chief selector on Ravindra Jadeja’s snub for IND vs AUS ODIs

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Ravindra Jadeja didn’t find a place in the ODI squad for the Australia series because of the pace-friendly conditions. The 47-year-old pointed out that Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar provide variety while hinting at Axar Patel as the second left-arm spinner. He said in the press conference (via India Today):

“Look, at the moment, taking two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible. He (Jadeja) is clearly in the scheme of things, given how good he is, but there will be some competition for places. It's not that he’s out of contention. Of course, he was in the Champions Trophy squad because we took those extra spinners due to the conditions there.”

"At the moment, we can only carry one and maintain balance in the team with Washington and Kuldeep as well, and I don't think we'll need more than that in Australia. He’s clearly in the scheme of things because of how good he is and what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well. So, yeah, it’s just a three-match, short series. You can’t accommodate everyone, and unfortunately, at the moment, he’s missing out, but it’s nothing more than that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja continued his impressive form in Tests, winning Player of the Match for his 104* and a four-wicket haul as Team India beat the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

