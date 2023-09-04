"As an Indian, I cannot hear anything against my country"- Gautam Gambhir issues clarification on viral video

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir claimed that his reaction to the crowd in the viral social media video was shown in a wrong manner. In the video, the crowds were apparently seen chanting the name of Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni and it seemed that Gambhir showed the finger to the crowd for those chants.

However, the World Cup winner has come out with a clarification that his reaction was to something else that wasn't seen in the video. He claimed that a few Pakistan supporters were making some chants that he as an Indian couldn't stand and hence the reaction.

Here's what Gautam Gambhir told reporters in the viral video:

"Look whatever happens on social media is not always true. They show only what they want to show. If you give anti-India slogans and bring up the Kashmir issue, will a man just walk away laughing? Won't he react? There were 2-3 Pakistani fans who were chanting anti-Indian slogans and it was my natural reaction. As an Indian, I cannot hear anything against my country."

Gambhir further added:

"If you abuse my country or even give personal abuse, I am not that kind of a person who will just smile and walk away. You have come to watch a cricket match, support your team. There's no need to bring any political reaction to it. I would like to say it to the crowds of both nations that just support your team and your players and don't bring any political reaction or the Kashmir issue."

Social media can twist as per their convenience: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir further spoke about how not everything shown on social media is true. While it seemed like he reacted to the chants, he claimed that it was manipulated to show a different angle.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"The Indian supporters were having their own chants, but if 3-4 Pakistan supporters have anti-India chants towards me, what else do you expect me to do? What do you see on social media is not always true. Sometimes they twist it as per their convenience."

He further added:

"Look I have nothing to say on that (whether the video was edited). All I know is that I will not hear anti-India comments from anyone and if it continues then you might see a similar reaction from me in the future as well. I am not someone who makes complaints, but security can handle this better, not players or commentators."

Gautam Gambhir has been pretty vocal about his blunt opinions and that has sometimes led to fans on social media handing him heavy scrutiny.