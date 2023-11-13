"As long as captain’s mindset will not change, system can do nothing" - Mohammad Amir criticizes Babar Azam's captaincy and mindset at the World Cup

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir strongly feels that the captain needs to be blamed rather than the system for the team's misfortune, especially in the current team's case. The Men in Green failed to make it to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, leading to several questions being thrown over Babar Azam's future as captain as well as the structure of the team management.

Pakistan only won four matches at the 2023 ODI World Cup, with one of their five losses coming against Afghanistan. Babar and company endured four successive losses midway through the campaign, which included a heavy defeat to India and a narrow loss to South Africa.

Emphasizing that the same system has delivered before for Pakistan, Mohammad Amir said on Geo News' ‘Haarana Mana Hay‘:

“What is the system? It is not a wall. Five and six people have been given responsibility to run the Pakistan cricket. A captain is also one of them. In 1992 under Imran Khan, we won the World Cup, the system was same. In 1999 our team was a world beater, who reached the finals. We won the 2009 T20 World Cup with the same system, we won the 2017 Champions Trophy under same system."

“Babar is captain for past four years. He has build his team on his own.Buttler is not part of our system, then why did England played so badly? Does the system in England also need a makeover?After 2015 debacle, Morgan said I want to play this brand of cricket, I want these 25 players," Amir continued.

"System remained the same, it is the captain, who changed his mindset. As long as captain’s mindset will not change, system can do nothing. Was it the system, who told him not to play Abrar Ahmad, or bench Fakhar after first match," he concluded.

There were several controversies outside the scope of things that disrupted Pakistan's campaign. The players were reportedly not paid due to some issues regarding their new national contracts and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq stepping down amid conflict of interest claims.

Pakistan's old-school approach with the bat, the pace bowling attack not firing, and spinners not marking their presence in the entire tournament sealed the team's early exit from the tournament.

The Men in Green last qualified for the semi-finals of the competition back in 2011, when they lost the knockout fixture to eventual champions, India.

"We say Dhoni changed India’s cricket, but he never changed the system" - Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir also cited Indian cricket and MS Dhoni as an example to show that it is generally not the system's fault, especially if it has worked before. Dhoni was thrust into the leadership role during the build-up to the 2007 T20 World Cup, and he retired in 2020 as one of the greatest captains to exist.

“We say Dhoni changed India’s cricket, but he never changed the system. People kept saying that for how long will he keep giving Jadeja and Ashwin chances. And now we say Jadeja is World’s best all-rounder. MS Dhoni has given them the team," Amir explained.

While the system in India is not spared of criticism, it is the least of the fans' concerns now as the Men in Blue head into the knockout stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup with an unbeaten record.