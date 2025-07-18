"As long as it's got the tension, slow over-rate is good" - Former Australia spinner's massive take ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg weighed in on the slow over-rates during the ongoing Test series between England and India. He presented an interesting take, being okay with slow over-rates as long as there is tension in the game with the right intent from the players.

Ben Stokes-led England were fined ten percent of their match fees after the third match at Lord's for maintaining a slow over-rate. Hogg expressed that Test cricket needs tension and the characters of players coming out, which justifies slow over-rates at times.

"As a player and the personality I had, I wanted the game to keep going. When I look at the bigger picture, Test cricket is about the storyline, about the players' intent. When things aren't going as fast, the slow over-rates there, it's okay as long as there's tension in the game. We want that tension. We want the players' character showing. If there's nothing happening, no tension, no intent, then we've got to push the over-rate. But when there is lot of tension, I don't mind the slow over-rate. As long as it's got the tension, slow over-rate is good because that is quality cricket," he explained while talking on his YouTube channel. (11:17)

Building on his take, Hogg added that in England, bowlers try to save energy when the ball goes soft. They want to attack the batters later on, and hence, it is a cat-and-mouse game of sorts.

"It is a bit of cat and mouse. When you talk about games in England, you're trying to save the energy of your bowlers, specially when the ball softens and the batters are in control. As a bowler, you want to make sure you are keeping pressure on the batter later when they are in a defensive mindset. You want to keep rushing them. That's where the game ebbs and flows. It is all about the intent," he said. (14:21)

England were also docked two points for their slow over-rate, affecting their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings for the 2025-27 cycle. The fourth game against India begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Brad Hogg picks the moment that cost India the Lord's Test

India suffered a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's. Reviewing the game, Brad Hogg picked a key moment that cost the hosts. It was the run out of Rishabh Pant in the first innings. With KL Rahul looking to complete his hundred before lunch, a hurried approach led to Pant's run out. The duo was involved in a key partnership. That moment allowed England to claw back into the contest.

"India lost that match because of one moment. It was a critical moment. Pant getting run out trying to get Rahul on strike to get his hundred before lunch. Then Rahul coming out after lunch, gets his hundred, he's celebrating and hasn't refocused to get back on track for the next ball and he played a terrible shot. They lost two wickets in ten balls after having a partnership of 140 on top of England. They could have been in front after the first innings and that would have set up for a better game on the last day. India let the ball slip early on in the Test match," he reckoned. (7:36)

England posted 387 in the first innings. The visitors slipped from 248-4 to 387 all out after losing Pant and Rahul. Pant made 74 while Rahul got out exactly on 100. The hosts then scored 192 in the second innings, setting India a target of 193.

Shubman Gill and Co. got close but were bowled out for 170 eventually. With England leading 2-1, the fourth Test is a must-win game for India to stay alive in the series with two games remaining.

