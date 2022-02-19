"As long as the team wants me to bat anywhere, it's fine" - Rishabh Pant after MoM show in 2nd T20I vs WI

Rishabh Pant scored a valuable half-century as India beat West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I on Friday in Kolkata. The Men in Blue posted 186 runs on the board, which in the end proved to be too much for West Indies.

He came out to bat after India lost two wickets in quick succession. Pant played Virat Kohli's second fiddle but once Venkatesh Iyer joined in the middle, the Delhi batter took center stage.

When asked about his preferred batting position, the cricketer from Delhi admitted that he is open to batting anywhere in the order.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 24-year-old said:

"As long as the team wants me to bat anywhere, I am fine."

Pant played a valiant knock of 52 runs off 28 balls, which included seven boundaries and a six. He added 76 runs in 35 balls alongside Iyer to give India the late impetus.

"The only thing we were talking about was that we will play according to the ball," he added.

Rishabh Pant has developed a ramp shot off his leg over the fine-leg fielder. While he got out playing the same shot in the first T20I, Pant perfected it today. The wicket-keeper batter stated that he is working hard to practice the shot.

"I just want to clear my head and play the situation. I think the more you practise, the better you get," he continued.

"This is what I have always wanted to do" - Rishabh Pant

The lives of sportspersons have changed a lot in the last couple of years ever since COVID-19 has had an intense impact across the globe.

Players need to follow COVID-19 protocols and stay inside the bio-bubble ever since the sport resumed. It has made it immensely difficult for the members involved. When asked about the same, Pant shrugged off the problem, saying that this is what he wanted to do.

"It is never easy to play every game but this is what I have always wanted to do. I always enjoy what I do," he concluded.

With 2-0 up, India will hope to continue their winning run on Sunday. They will look to inflict a whitewash when they play the final match of this West Indies tour of India.

Edited by Aditya Singh