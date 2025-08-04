"As much as I was disappointed, I had admiration for him" - Brendon McCullum's huge revelation on Team India star after 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 04, 2025 19:03 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Brendon McCullum shared his admiration for one of India's heroes at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

England head coach Brendon McCullum expressed his admiration for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj despite the side's heartbreaking six-run loss in the fifth Test at the Oval. Despite bowling a truckload of overs in the first four Tests, the tireless Siraj produced a match-winning performance in the series finale.

Ad

The 31-year-old picked up four wickets in the first innings to keep England's lead to only 23 after India scored 224. He continued his impressive showing in the second innings, leading India to a memorable win with figures of 5/104 in 30.1 overs.

Siraj picked up the final wicket of Gus Atkinson with a perfect yorker, setting off massive celebrations among the Indian players.

Reflecting on the Indian pacer's heroics, McCullum said on Sky Sports (via TOI):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When [Mohammed] Siraj took that final wicket, as much as I was disappointed, I had admiration for him — for the fight he’s got as a cricketer and the way he was able to do what he did."

Siraj finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43, while bowling almost 186 overs. The 31-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match in India's series-levelling encounter at the Oval.

Ad

"I think 2-2 was a fair reflection" - Brendon McCullum

Ad

Brendon McCullum believes the 2-2 final scoreline is a fair reflection of the cricket played by the two teams throughout the five-match series. England and India alternated wins in the first three outings, with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead.

However, Shubman Gill's men displayed incredible fight to level the penultimate Test at Manchester and pull off a heist in the series finale at the Oval.

"I think 2-2 was a fair reflection. Playing all five days of all five Tests becomes a mental exertion, and I thought the way they dealt with that was impressive. Obviously, we had to call in fresh legs for this last Test match. You know that fatigue is coming, but you don’t know what it’s like until it hits you," said McCullum (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He added:

“It is the hardest thing in cricket — playing a five-match series and being tested as much as you are, for as long as you are. It tests you not just as a sportsperson but as a character because it questions how much you want it. As a fan of the game, I thought it was an unbelievable spectacle."

The series was India's second consecutive 2-2 drawn Test result in England, following the 2021/22 tour.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications