“As a neutral, I’d love him to make more runs” - David Gower’s huge statement on star Indian batter amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former England cricketer David Gower expressed his desire to see star Indian batter KL Rahul make more runs. His statement came amid the ongoing fourth Test between England and India in Manchester.David Gower deemed Rahul a lovely player and wants him to make more runs in the format. Talking about the Indian batters after Test retirements from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gower also praised Shubman Gill for his beautiful batting in the first two games of the series.&quot;The fact that Virat and Rohit retired seemed like a blow. The fact that Shubman Gill got several thousand runs, it feels like, in the first couple of games, played beautifully, was the perfect start to his captaincy, to his overseas tour here. Making runs overseas was one of the things he had to add to his repertoire. I love watching Rahul. I think he is a lovely player. As a neutral, I'd love him to make more runs,&quot; David Gower said in an exclusive interview with RevSportz. (12:45)Rahul has scored 421 runs from seven innings this series at an average of 60.14 with two hundreds and a fifty. In the first innings of the fourth Test, he got a good start, making 46 runs.Gill, meanwhile, is the highest run-getter for the visitors so far with 619 runs at an average of 88.42, including three hundreds.Further, talking about Rishabh Pant, David Gower expressed that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter getting injured is a shame. Pant fractured his right toe on the opening day of the Manchester Test.&quot;The fact that he got his foot injury is a shame. Rishabh being Rishabh is box office entertainment. It's an irony that the injury comes from being him, doing things that only he would do, necessarily. We will miss him if he is not playing at The Oval,&quot; he said. (13:46)Notably, Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan has been called up to the squad for the fifth Test at The Oval.David Gower on Shubman Gill's altercation with Zak Crawley in the third TestOn the third Test of the third Test at Lord's, Shubman Gill was involved in a heated argument with the English openers. Gill and the entire Indian team went after Zak Crawley.Talking about the altercation, David Gower expressed that he does not mind it at all. The former England cricketer called these things 'a part of the theatre' and is all for the game to be competitive and confrontational.&quot;I don't mind that (Gill going at Crawley). The fact is this game has to be competitive, at its best, it has to be confrontational. The truth is, we all know that any sides in the world with 90 seconds or whatever at stake, they will try and do something to let that time disaffect. So I don't have a great problem with that. All these things are part of the theatre. So I am not going to get upset by any of that. I will enjoy the competition,&quot; he said. (17:33)As far as the series goes, India are 1-2 behind. In the ongoing fourth Test, the hosts are in a solid position at things stand. The visitors will have to fight hard to save the Test and head to The Oval with a chance of leveling the series at best.