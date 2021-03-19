Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni for most wins as a captain in T20Is

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan equalled MS Dhoni's record for most wins as a captain in T20Is. With the win in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe, Asghar has now won 41 games as captain in the shortest format of the game.

Asghar Afghan has a brilliant record as captain in the T20Is. The Kabul-born cricketer has led Afghanistan in 51 T20Is so far and won 41 of those matches. The team have lost just 9 games under his captaincy while one match yielded no result.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni took 72 games to win as many games as Asghar. The 39-year-old, who led Team India for 9 years, also lost 28 matches. One game finished in a tie while two matches witnessed no result. During his time as the captain, MS Dhoni also won the T20 World Cup in 2007.

England's Eoin Morgan has won 33 games as skipper and is second on the list. He is followed by Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed (29) and West Indies' Daren Sammy (27).

Asghar Afghan has the second-highest winning percentage as a captain in T20Is (81.37). Spain's Christian Munoz-Mills, who won 9 out of 11 games as captain, is at the top of the list with a winning percentage of 81.81.

Captains with most wins in T20Is:

India Press Conference And Nets Session

MS Dhoni (India) / Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan) - 41

Eoin Morgan (England) - 33

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) - 29

Daren Sammy (West Indies) - 27

Virat Kohli (India) / William Porterfield (Ireland) - 26

Faf du Plessis (South Africa) - 24

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 23

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 22

A chance for Asghar Afghan to overtake MS Dhoni

Afghanistan have thoroughly dominated the ongoing three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (87 off 45 balls) and Asghar Afghan (55 off 38 balls) helped them post a big total of 198/5 in the first T20I. In reply, Zimbabwe could only score 150 runs and lost the game by 48 runs. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in the second innings.

The second T20I witnessed was more of the same. Batting first, Afghanistan put up 193 runs on the board. Karim Janat (53 off 38 balls), Usman Ghani (49 off 34 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (40 off 15 balls) helped them post such a big total. Rashid Khan's three-wicket haul once again helped in bowling Zimbabwe out for 148 runs.

Three in the over for @rashidkhan_19!



A fruitful over for the spin-star as he takes three quick wickets inching Afghanistan closer to series win! #AFGvZIM #AbuDhabiSunShineSeries pic.twitter.com/YW44ZEuY1H — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 19, 2021

Advertisement

With the series already in the bag, Afghanistan will now look forward to finishing a clean sweep over their opponents. If they do so, Asghar Afghan will go past MS Dhoni with 42 T20I wins as a captain.

The 3rd T20I between the two teams will take place on March 20th.