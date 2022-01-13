David Warner shares throwback pictures with Usman Khawaja from his childhood 

Australia's David Warner has a new opening partner in Usman Khawaja for the 5th and final Test of the ongoing Ashes. The two left-handers go back a long way and are old mates.

Warner took to his social media handles to share a couple of throwback pictures featuring Khawaja from their childhood days. The snapshots received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram at the time of writing.

Usman Khawaja made a thumping comeback to Test cricket by slamming twin tons in the 4th Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Thanks to his heroics in the fixture, the southpaw has managed to retain his place in the playing eleven for the 5th Test.

Usman Khawaja to open alongside David Warner in the 5th Ashes Test

With Travis Head returning for the Hobart Test against England, opener Marcus Harris has been benched for the upcoming fixture. Usman Khawaja is set to open the innings while Head is expected to bat in the middle-order.

On Thursday, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Head will reclaim his No. 5 spot while Khawaja will open the innings in the place of Harris.

Cummins confirmed that the change was prompted by Khawaja's stunning form in his comeback Test. He added that Harris remains a part of the team's future plans. Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"I think he knew it was coming. The message to ‘Harry’ is that we think he’s going really well; it’s tough on him. It’s not too often that someone comes in and gets two hundreds in the same game. I think Marcus has been really good, he’s been growing with each game. He was a huge part of why we won that MCG Test. He’s certainly part of the future, we’ll keep investing him."

Australia and England will resume their battle in the Ashes on Friday. The final Test of the Ashes 2021-22 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

