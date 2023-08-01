Ashleigh Gardner makes significant gains in latest ICC ODI rankings for women

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner has made significant gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings for women released on Tuesday, August 1.

Gardner scored 65 runs and scalped four wickets against Ireland to rise across three departments. She rose one spot higher in bowler and all-rounder’s rankings to fourth and second, respectively.

The 26-year-old also jumped five places to 16th in the updated ICC ODI batter rankings for women. Her all-rounder performance helped Australia register a 2-0 series win in the three-match series after the first game was abandoned due to rain.

Besides Gardner, all-rounder Ellyse Perry improved one place to eighth in the latest of batters following her brilliant 91 in her only innings of the series. Australia won the game comprehensively by 153 runs.

Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield rise in latest ICC ODI rankings

Other players to move to new career-high marks in ICC ODI rankings are Annabel Sutherland (five places to 16th) and Phoebe Litchfield (22 spots to 51st). The duo remained unbeaten on 109 (101) and 106 (114) as the visitors won by 10 wickets in the third ODI.

Meanwhile, Georgia Wareham rose 12 spots to 66th.

Wareham (eight spots to 22nd) and Sutherland (nine places to 25th) also made ground on the list of all-rounders.

Among bowlers, Darcie Brown (four places to 35th) and Kim Garth (15 spots to 56th) moved up. Brown, in particular, scalped four wickets in two games.

For Ireland, Gaby Lewis (two places to 21) and Orla Prendergast (11 spots to 43rd) moved to new career-high ratings on the list of batters. The duo emerged as the two top run-getters for Ireland, with 72 and 80 runs in the series, respectively.

Meanwhile, Georgina Dempsey (18 places to 50th) rose following her career-best figures (4/54) in the second ODI against Australia.

Ireland Women will next be seen in action against the Netherlands for a three-match T20I series in Amstelveen from August 14. Australia Women, on the other hand, will play three T20Is against West Indies in October.