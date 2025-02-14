Ashleigh Gardner smashes 3 sixes in a row off Prema Rawat in GGT vs RCB 2025 WPL match [Watch]

Gujarat Giants (GGT) captain Ashleigh Gardner put on an explosive display, hitting three consecutive sixes off Prema Rawat on Friday, February 14. The incident took place in the first match of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

On the third ball of the 14th over of the Giants' innings, Gardner smashed a six-over long-off. The very next delivery saw the right-hander clear the mid-wicket boundary for another six. Then, on the fifth ball, the Giants' skipper perfectly timed a pull shot, sending the ball over deep square leg for her third maximum.

Here’s a video of the carnival:

Overall, the Gujarat Giants scored 21 runs off Prema Rawat’s over, reaching 119/3 after 14 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner’s incredible innings helps Gujarat Giants post 201 in the WPL 2025 opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to field. Gujarat Giants openers Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt put on 35 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for six. Dayalan Hemalatha came in at No. 3 but had a disappointing outing, falling for four.

Mooney then took charge alongside captain Ashleigh Gardner, reaching her fifty off 37 balls. The pair added 44 runs off 30 balls before Mooney was dismissed for 56.

Gardner and Deandra Dottin then launched a brutal assault, adding 67 runs off just 31 balls for the fourth wicket. Gardner brought up her fifty off just 25 balls. Meanwhile, Renuka Thakur took her second wicket, dismissing Dottin for 25 off 13 balls. Simran Shaikh also chipped in with a quick cameo, scoring 11 off five balls.

Gardner played a spectacular innings, remaining unbeaten on 79 from 37 balls, hitting three fours and eight sixes. Harleen Deol finished on an unbeaten nine off four balls, as the Giants closed their innings at 201/5 after 20 overs.

