“Ashwin was nice enough to call me” - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan makes claim after being trolled for mocking Indian off-spinner 

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has claimed that he received a call from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to discuss his bowling action. Sivaramakrishnan’s post came after he was trolled earlier in the day for some controversial comments on Ashwin.

While discussing the commentary team for the upcoming World Cup, the former leg-spinner opined through an X (formerly Twitter) post that the panel chosen was a “pathetic mix”, as there was no genuine spinner in it even though the tournament is being played in India.

The discussion veered towards India’s struggles against spin, and Sivaramakrishnan ended up making some rather bizarre statements on Ashwin. He claimed that pitches in India are doctored for Ashwin in Tests.

Screenshots of him allegedly referring to the off-spinner as “fool” and “most unfit cricketer” also went viral on social media, leading to the former cricketer facing massive backlash.

In one of his recent posts, Sivaramakrishnn claimed that Ashwin called him up and discussed about his bowling action. Sivaramakrishnan also claimed that the off-spinner was as shocked as him over the venom directed towards the former cricketer by trolls, tweeting:

“Ravi Ashwin was nice enough to call me just a while ago to discuss his bowling action. He was as shocked with the venom of the trolls as I was . Also clarified that the people involved are in NO WAY connected to him. GOOD LUCK @ashwinravi99 Do us proud.”

Ashwin has been picked in the Indian team for the 2023 World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

“This could be my last World Cup for India” - Ashwin

Ahead of India’s World Cup 2023 warm-up game against England, which was eventually abandoned due to rain, Ashwin said that the upcoming World Cup could be his last.

The 37-year-old, during an interview on Star Sports, said:

"Being in a good space, enjoying this tournament will keep me in good stead. This could be my last World Cup for India, so enjoying the tournament is of utmost importance.

"Life is full of surprises. Honestly, did not think I would be here. Circumstances have made sure I am here today. The team management have shown trust," he added about his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

The seasoned off-spinner replaced all-rounder Axar Patel in India’s 15-man World Cup squad after Patel could not recover from an injury picked up during the Asia Cup.