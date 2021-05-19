Asia Cup 2021 called off over COVID-19 concerns

The 2021 edition of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in June, has been called off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was already postponed from last year in Pakistan at the beginning of the pandemic.

Established in 1983, the Asia Cup is the only continental competition in the sport and alternates between ODI and T20 formats every two years.

Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are regular participants in the tournament, with Afghanistan, Hong Kong and the UAE also featuring in some editions.

Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva confirmed the development to reporters on Wednesday.

"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," said de Silva.

Ashley de Silva also asserted that the Asia Cup might have to wait until after the 2023 World Cup in India because of the packed international schedules of all the participants. He also confirmed that the Asian Cricket Council will make an official announcement soon.

According to Sportstar, Asia Cup 2021 has been called off. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2021

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the region with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka all battling new surges in infection.

Has the Asia Cup been canceled before?

When Gabbar's at the crease, there's no shortage of entertainment! 🤩



Do you remember who partnered with Dhawan to lead #TeamIndia to their 6⃣th ACC #AsiaCup 🏆 in 2016? pic.twitter.com/QxRdnWrjk5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2021

This is not the first time that an Asia Cup has suffered an 11th-hour cancelation. The 1993 edition was also canceled due to strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan had pulled out of the tournament the previous year due to the same reason.

Overall, India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup with seven titles (six ODI, one T20I) followed closely by Sri Lanka with five wins.

India won the last two editions of the Asia Cup (2016 and 2018) under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma respectively. Bangladesh came runners-up on both occasions.

India were prepared to send a second-string side to the 2021 edition. However, this goal is set to be fulfilled in the upcoming limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka.

𝟏𝟖𝟑 (𝟏𝟒𝟖) – think you can describe this knock by #KingKohli vs 🇵🇰 from the ACC Asia Cup 2012 in just 1⃣ word?



We're going with SPECTACULAR! 🤩#TeamIndia #Virat #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/R9YFlRY6Z3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 15, 2021