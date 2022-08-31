Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Afghanistan's exciting win over Bangladesh 

A commanding performance from the spinners alongside impactful cameos from the middle-order saw Afghanistan trounce Bangladesh by seven wickets in Match 3 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Tuesday (August 30).

Afghanistan’s star spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22) ran through a reckless Bangladesh batting line-up to restrict them to 127.

Bangladesh stifled Afghanistan in the run chase before Najibullah Zadran's belligerent 17-ball 43* got his side over the line with nine balls in hand. The left-hander clobbered as many as six maximums and put on an exciting show.

The rip-roaring game saw several milestones being created and broken. In a peculiar scheme of things, the encounter recorded the first T20I match with as many as three players remaining unbeaten in their forties (Mosaddek Hosain 48*, Najibullah Zadran 43* and Ibrahim Zadran 42*).

On that note, let's take a look at three other milestones that were created during the Mohammed Nabi-led side's inspiring win over Bangladesh:

#3. Mujeeb Ur Rehman became the second-youngest bowler to take 200 T20 wickets

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman had a terrific game against Bangladesh. He trampled the Bangladeshi batters and picked up three crucial scalps while giving away just 16 runs in his four overs.

During his brilliant showing on Tuesday, Mujeeb claimed his 200th scalp in the T20s and became the second-youngest bowler to achieve such a feat. The mystery tweaker recorded his 200th T20 wicket at the age of 21 years and 155 days.

Mujeeb's teammate Rashid Khan holds the record for the youngest bowler to take 200 T20 wickets at the age of 20 years and 31 days.

#2. Mahmudullah became the first player to score 1000+ T20I runs while batting at No. 6 or below

With 120 T20I appearances (the most by any Bangladeshi) to his name, Mahmudullah has been a great servant for Bangladesh over the years. On Tuesday, he added another feather to his cap when he became the first ever international player to muster more than 1000 runs in T20Is while batting at the number or below.

The batting all-rounder, though, didn't have a great game against Afghanistan, scoring a 27-ball 25.

In his 15-year long career so far, Mahmudullah has scored a total of 2094 runs in 112 T20I innings and will hope for a better outing in Bangladesh’s next game against Sri Lanka.

#1. Rashid Khan is now the second-highest leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals

Afghanistan's talisman Rashid Khan was on a roll and broke several records during his masterful spell of 3/26 against Bangladesh.

Rashid, who stood with 112 T20I scalps prior to the game, saw his three wickets take him second on the all-time list of most T20 international wickets. Rashid now has 115 T20I wickets in 68 matches. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh leads the bowling charts with 122 wickets to his name in T20Is.

Despite being just 23-years-old, Rashid even has 17 three-fers in T20Is to his name - the most by any bowler in the format. What's more, with two of his three scalps in Sharjah coming in the form of LBWs, Rashid became the first-ever bowler to pick up 25 wickets through LBWs in T20 internationals.

