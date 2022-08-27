Asia Cup 2022: "Rashid and Hasaranga will pick up 3 or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions from SL vs Afg clash

Aakash Chopra expects Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga to be amongst the wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 opening game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The Dasun Shanaka and Mohammad Nabi-led sides will lock horns in a Group B clash in Dubai on Saturday, August 27. The two leg-spinners are expected to lead their respective bowling attacks in the encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Rashid and Hasaranga will strike a few blows with the ball, elaborating:

"My first prediction is that Rashid and Hasaranga will pick up three or more wickets. I said that the pitch is helpful for fast bowlers but I am also saying that Rashid and Hasaranga will pick up more wickets."

Chopra expects the spinners to be more successful than the pacers. The former India opener reasoned:

"Spinners to pick more wickets than pacers. I am just backing my argument that if you see the quality of spin on both sides, you will say the pace bowling is being left far behind.

"The spinners might bowl in difficult phases as well, whether it is Hasaranga and Theekshana with the new ball or Rashid Khan towards the death overs."

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have potent spin-bowling lineups. While the former will rely on Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, the latter have Mujeeb Ur Rahman to support Rashid and Nabi.

"At least two batters will be leg-before or bowled" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the stumps could get rocked a few times.

Chopra reckons at least a couple of batters will be either bowled or dismissed leg-before-wicket. He explained:

"The third thing I am saying is that at least two batters will be leg-before or bowled, although it can be more as well. I feel the ball will go and hit the stumps or the pads, there is going to be grass on this pitch at the start."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that Afghanistan will begin their campaign on a winning note, saying:

"Although it is very difficult to choose between the two, Sri Lanka won the last time they played a T20I in 2016 but Afghanistan won the ODI in 2018, I am going with Team Afghanistan. I am saying Afghanistan will win this encounter, that is my prediction."

Bangladesh are the third team in Group B. With all three sides almost equally matched, a win for either team in Saturday's game will give them an edge in the race to qualify for the Super 4 stage.

