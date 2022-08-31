Asia Cup 2022: "Hardik Pandya won't be asked to do anything" - Aakash Chopra on India's clash against Hong Kong

Aakash Chopra feels Team India might not require Hardik Pandya's services with either bat or ball in their Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will cross swords with Nizakat Khan's side in a Group A game on Wednesday (August 31). Pandya was the Player of the Match in the Men in Blue's five-wicket win in their tournament opener against Pakistan.

While previewing Wednesday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reckoned Pandya might not be required to do much against Hong Kong. He reasoned:

"I am saying Hardik Pandya won't be asked to do anything in this match. He will be asked to put his hands in his pockets and not to take them out. The captain will not get him to bowl. He will keep him for better teams, there is no point in bowling against them."

Chopra pointed out that Rohit will likely give Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja their full quota of overs against the qualifiers. The former India batter observed:

"He will get everyone to bowl their full quota of four overs, which includes Avesh and Jaddu (Jadeja), who bowled two overs apiece in the last match. Here he will get them to bowl full four overs."

Pandya bowled an excellent four-over spell of 3/25 against Pakistan. Jadeja and Avesh conceded 11 and 19 runs, respectively, in the two overs apiece they bowled and picked up just one wicket between them.

"Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik might not have a role" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten in India's chase against Pakistan.

Chopra believes Dinesh Karthik might also not be required with the bat. He explained:

"I don't think anyone below four will get to bat. Jaddu can be at four, or it can be Suryakumar Yadav, but it will probably not be Hardik Pandya. So Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik might not have a role in this match."

Chopra feels India's pacers will rule the roost against Hong Kong. The renowned commentator elaborated:

"It is a new pitch which has grass and it is extremely hard. It will again assist the fast bowlers, the ball is going to move left and right. The Indian fast bowlers are very good. The opposition team has good spinners, fast bowlers are okay okay. It's all about fast bowling and we have the fast bowlers."

Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup by beating the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Kuwait in the qualifiers in Oman. They are more reliant on their spinners to deliver the goods with the ball and might thus find it tough on the grassy surface in Dubai.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hardik Pandya get to bat against Hong Kong? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava