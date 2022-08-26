Asia Cup 2022: "That is something that has changed radically" - Aakash Chopra on India's strategies ahead of the tournament

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Team India have imbibed an ultra-aggressive batting approach as part of their new strategy ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue will face Pakistan in their opening game of the continental T20 tournament in Dubai on Sunday, August 28. They will hope to banish the demons from their crushing defeat against the same opponents in last year's T20 World Cup at the same venue.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the strategies Rohit Sharma's side will likely adopt at the Asia Cup. He said the following about their batting approach:

"What is India's strategy? The new strategy nowadays is to go hard till you last. I mean just keep going hard with the bat, even if two, three or five batters get out. They don't accept anything less than 50 or 60 runs in the first six overs, even if they lose two wickets. That is something that has changed radically."

Chopra pointed out that the presence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower-middle order has allowed India to be aggressive at the top. The former India opener explained:

"Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have played a huge role in that because you are slightly worried when four batters get out, but they manage that down the order. The entire team has started playing with an attacking approach, especially in the powerplay overs."

Pandya and Jadeja were part of the Indian team in last year's T20 World Cup as well. However, their batters got defensive when they lost a couple of early wickets against Pakistan and New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if they counterattack in case they face a similar situation in the Asia Cup.

"Attack with Bhuvi and Yuzi Chahal with the rest being defensive" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling strategy

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only experienced frontline seamer in India's squad for the Asia Cup.

Chopra reckons India will use Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal as wicket-taking options and ask the other bowlers to play a restrictive role. The renowned commentator opined:

"After that, I think a strategy you will see from this team is - attack with Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Yuzi Chahal with the rest being defensive. The other three bowlers can play a defensive role."

Chopra had the following to say about his expectations from two of the most successful bowlers in T20I cricket:

"Bhuvi should take wickets with the new ball and get Yuzi to bowl whenever you need wickets. I think that is the strategy I see developing for Team India in this Asia Cup."

Chahal and Kumar are India's highest wicket-takers in the shortest format of the game. While the wily leg-spinner has scalped 79 wickets, the swing bowler has accounted for 73 dismissals thus far.

