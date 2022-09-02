Asia Cup 2022: "You start wondering if they are playing the right style of cricket" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's overreliance on their top 3

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Pakistan are overreliant on their top three batters and questioned if they play the right brand of cricket.

Babar Azam and Co. will lock horns with Hong Kong in their final Group A game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Friday (September 2). The winner of the clash will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

While previewing Friday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was slightly critical of Pakistan's batting approach. He elaborated:

"Pakistan's problem is that they have so much overreliance or overdependence on their top three that you start wondering if they are playing the right style of cricket. Babar Azam is a gun player, there is no doubt about that, he will be okay for this pitch, but he doesn't run at a strike rate of 150."

Chopra pointed out that Fakhar Zaman is the only aggressive batter in Pakistan's top three. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"Mohammad Rizwan also does not run like that, he too scores through singles. He scored almost a run-a-ball 40 against India as well. Fakhar Zaman is a player who plays very good shots but you are snatching away his power play from him."

The Men in Green prefer to get off to a steady start before accelerating once their innings progresses. They rely on the likes of Asif Ali and Shadab Khan to give the final impetus to their innings.

"That's a thought I am just planting" - Aakash Chopra wants Pakistan to open with Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman has opened for Pakistan in 36 T20Is.

Chopra wants Pakistan to bat Zaman at the top of the order. He said:

"If he (Zaman) doesn't bat in the first six overs, his task becomes more difficult. So open with left-right, that's a thought I am just planting. I am not saying that is going to happen because Pakistan will not do that - Rizwan and Babar will only open but it's not a bad option if they open with Fakhar."

Chopra concluded by asking Asif Ali to bat higher than his customary No. 6 position as well. The former India batter reasoned:

"You can play Haider Ali if you want, but I saw Iftikhar batting well in the last match. So I will say you should stay with him. I am slightly disappointed with Asif Ali. You can hit sixes but who plays at No. 6? Come to bat up the order. If you don't do that, how will you win the match?"

Asif has batted at No. 6 or lower in 19 of his 36 innings in T20I cricket. Although he has a slightly underwhelming overall average of 17.07, his big-hitting abilities down the order hold Pakistan in good stead.

