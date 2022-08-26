Asia Cup 2022: "Great opportunity for Kohli to regain form" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for Team India players

Aakash Chopra reckons the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 presents a great opportunity for Virat Kohli to regain his lost touch.

The continental T20 tournament will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September. The Men in Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the opportunities for some of the Indian players at the continental showpiece. He said the following about Kohli:

"Great opportunity for Kohli to regain form. This team's setup is such that they are not looking for individual brilliance. If you score 30-40 runs, the team is okay with that. So that liberation should be there."

Chopra added that all cricket fans want Kohli back at his former best. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"You have come back slightly fresh after a vacation, we just all want the old Kohli to be back. The time is over for questions and answers. Now the bat should talk and everyone else should remain silent."

Kohli opted out of Team India's limited-overs tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe ahead of the Asia Cup. The Indian batting mainstay, who has endured a prolonged lean patch, will hope to be back to his run-scoring ways ahead of the T20 World Cup to be played later this year.

"One man's loss, another man's opportunity" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for Avesh and Arshdeep

Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh are two of the three frontline pacers in India's squad.

Chopra pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah's absence presents a massive opportunity for Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. He said:

"Bumrah is not there. One man's loss, another man's opportunity. So here Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh - make a name for yourself, become a rocket. Do something that suddenly the story changes. It is actually an opportunity for Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) as well to keep reasserting that he is back for good."

Chopra added that either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik could seal a place in India's XI for the World Cup with their performances in the Asia Cup. The renowned commentator explained:

"Whoever plays between Pant and DK (Dinesh Karthik), you are so close to the World Cup, they do not have a fight to be in the squad, but a fight to be in the XI, so there is a huge opportunity to cement your place. Whatever you do now, will be remembered one-and-a-half months later."

Rohit Sharma and team management might have to choose between Pant and Karthik as their wicketkeeper-batter in the Asia Cup. The youngster might have the edge initially, considering he provides a much-needed left-handed option in the top six apart from his match-winning abilities.

