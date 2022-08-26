Asia Cup 2022: “They promise 220 but end up on 170” - Aakash Chopra reckons Afghanistan’s batting lacks maturity

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that there is a lack of maturity in Afghanistan’s batting, which is why they often end up suffering collapses. He termed their batting one-dimensional, pointing out that majority of their batters are big hitters.

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai on Saturday (August 27). They have been placed in Group B, which also includes Bangladesh.

Previewing Afghanistan’s chances in the T20 tournament, Chopra stated that their predictable batting style could let them down. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“Their batting lacks maturity. Everybody keeps looking to attack, from Hazratullah Zazai and Hashmatullah Shahidi to Samiullah Shinwari. This just goes on and on. There is no balanced approach to their batting. As a result, they are not able to build an innings.

“Often, they promise 220 but end up on 170. They lack that understanding and maturity when it comes to their batting. Power play is their strength, but they need to display better game awareness,” Chopra elaborated.

Afghanistan’s inconsistent batting was on display during their tour of Ireland earlier this month. They ended up losing the five-match T20I series 2-3.

“They have an opportunity” - Aakash Chopra on what Afghanistan can gain from Asia Cup 2022

Sharing his views on how Afghanistan can benefit from putting up a good performance in the Asia Cup 2022, Chopra said they have yet another opportunity to prove their worth. He elaborated:

“Whenever they step onto the cricket field, they have an opportunity to prove that they deserve to play more games, especially against the big teams. It’s the same thing again (in the Asia Cup). For that, they will need to beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and reach the Super 4. Once they start beating these teams, they will earn their respect as well. With respect, more matches against top sides will follow.”

After their game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in Sharjah on Tuesday (August 30).

