Asia Cup 2022: "All the hype and pressure is created by friends, family and media"- Yuzvendra Chahal on India-Pakistan encounters

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that the extra pressure the players feel during a clash against Pakistan is just due to the 'hype' created by the media as well as the pressure given by friends and family.

The 32-year-old recalled his first encounter against Pakistan, which came in the 2018 Asia Cup. Chahal accepted that he was nervous due to the rivalry between the two teams. But in his next game against the same opposition, the leg-spinner began to treat it just like any other normal match.

Speaking to Sports Yaari, here's what Yuzvendra Chahal had to say about the pressure the players face during an India-Pakistan clash:

"When I played my first game against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup, I was nervous. But then when I played my second game against them, it was just like any other match for me. That's when I realized that all the hype and pressure is created by friends, family and media."

Chahal has claimed that India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup will not prove to be a hindrance for the Men in Blue when the two teams face-off in the Asia Cup on August 28. He added:

"Yes, we lost against them last year, but this team has been playing well for the past four-five months in England, West Indies as well as Zimbabwe. So there is a good rhythm."

Yuzvendra Chahal on Pakistan's batting line-up

Yuzvendra Chahal is well aware of the fact that Pakistan have some good players of spin like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The 32-year-old has also identified the explosive Khushdil Shah as a threat, citing his ability to finish games.

Shedding light on the importance of planning against these players, Chahal stated:

"They definitely have some big players like Babar and Rizwan who know the art of keeping the scoreboard ticking by scoring singles even on good deliveries. There's also Khushdil Shah, who comes down the order and I have seen him win games for his side. So these players are such that you need to have your plans set otherwise they can change the match."

