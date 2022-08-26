Asia Cup 2022: “Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career”- Virat Kohli remembers MS Dhoni ahead of the tournament

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli remembered his days as former India skipper MS Dhoni's deputy on Thursday (August 25) ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup, which begins on Saturday (August 27).

He shared a special post while remembering his vice-captaincy days during the Dhoni-era. Taking to Instagram, Kohli shared a throwback post featuring him and Dhoni batting together and captioned it:

“Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7 +18 (heart emoji)”

The veteran batter has shared a special bond with Dhoni over the years, both on and off the field. The duo were part of the victorious 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy squads. They played together in a great many ICC events until Dhoni's last game during the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2019.

The Delhi batter took over the baton of captaincy from Dhoni in Tests in 2014 and was appointed skipper across all three formats in 2017.

This is not the first time the batting maestro has shared a special post for Dhoni this year. He had earlier wished him a happy birthday on July 7. He wrote:

“A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip @mahi7781.”

His appreciation post for the CSK captain during IPL 2021 became the most liked and retweeted tweet in Indian sports last year.

"All eyes will on Virat Kohli”- Saba Karim ahead of Indo-Pak clash

Former Team India selector Saba Karim feels Kohli will take center stage during the Asia Cup. He said the right-handed batter could return to the purple patch if he comes up with clarity of thought in the tournament.

The former gloveman said:

“[All eyes on Virat Kohli] Because he has played exceedingly well in the past. He has performed in big matches, games against Pakistan, ICC tournaments and strong teams. That is why fans expect Kohli to deliver as he has done over the years."

He added:

“As per reports, he is spending quality time in the nets. If he comes up with the same clarity on the field, I believe we'll witness old Virat Kohli again. If that happens, no team will be able to counter India, whether it's Pakistan or any other team.”

The under-fire batter will be keen to perform after a lean patch during the tour of England where he failed to go past the 20-run mark in either of the four white-ball matches he played. A five-week-long break is believed to bring out the best in the former India captain.

Luckily, he has a tremendous record against arch-rivals Pakistan. The former Indian skipper has amassed 311 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.75. Indian fans will be waiting for him to deliver against the arch-rivals in a high-voltage clash on August 28 in Dubai.

