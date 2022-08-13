Asia Cup 2022: "Can't have such huge baggage with the team" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli's form

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels the time has come for Indian star Virat Kohli to deliver big scores for the Men in Blue in the upcoming Asia Cup if he wants to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Although Kohli has been one of the biggest match-winners India have produced in this format, Kaneria is of the opinion that his indifferent form could hurt the Indian team in their ambitions to win the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday, Danish Kaneria explained why Kohli needs to repay the faith shown in him by the captain and the team management. He said:

"If Kohli wants to be considered for the T20 World Cup, he will need to come back with a bang. He will need to perform by hook or by crook. You can't have such huge baggage with the team and then to bench him will also be incredibly tough. Pakistan will hope that Kohli's form slump continues because if he gets back his mojo, he will be dangerous."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli has an average of 77.75 against Pakistan in T20I. Virat Kohli has an average of 77.75 against Pakistan in T20I.

The 41-year-old is also unhappy about the fact that the Pakistan team management didn't look after the workload of star pacer Shaheen Afridi. Danish Kaneria believes Afridi is Pakistan's trump card against India, but his knee injury has made the youngster doubtful for the Asia Cup. On this, he said:

"Shaheen still has the form with him, but I kept on saying, 'Don't play your ace bowler in all matches because then there are chances of breaking down.' He is with the team to the Netherlands for the ODI series, but if he doesn't play even the third game, then he might be ruled out of the Asia Cup. Good sign for India but a bad one for Pakistan."

🇵🇰 @PakCricVideos Shaheen Shah Afridi's Spell Against india in t20wc ball by ball highlights Shaheen Shah Afridi's Spell Against india in t20wc ball by ball highlights https://t.co/HH421e26Yx

Danish Kaneria on how India can tackle Shaheen Afridi

If Shaheen Afridi recovers in time, he will be the biggest threat to the Indian batters, given what he did at the same venue last year against the Men in Blue. Danish Kaneria suggested that India could instead send someone like Rishabh Pant at the top of the order to take on the Pakistan pacers:

"India have a number of options to try something different at the top with Rohit. Pant can open the batting and can be given a license to kill so that he takes on the Pakistan bowlers and dominates them. Pakistan are highly dependent on Shaheen to pick early wickets so this can be something India can think about."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee