Asia Cup 2022: "Afraid to give new players chances" - Danish Kaneria wants Pakistan to take a cue from Indian cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria recently pointed out that India have created a large pool of polished players by giving them consistent opportunities in international cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested that Pakistan should also try out a similar approach. He mentioned that senior Pakistani players don't want to give youngsters a chance as they want to safeguard their own positions.

Highlighting India's policy of testing their bench strength, he shed light on how they now have backup options for all positions, making them a force to be reckoned with. He elaborated:

"Both India and Pakistan have a lot of talented players. While India are utilizing their players well, Pakistan are demotivating their up-and-coming players by not giving them consistent opportuntites. India have also tried out different players as captains.

"But this doesn't mean that the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have lost their places. It rather pushes them to do well as they know that there are others who are waiting for their turns.

Kaneria added:

"It has benefited the Indian team a lot as they have a backup option for everyone. But in Pakistan, we are afraid to give new players chances thinking that they might take our place."

Speaking of India's 10-wicket victory in the ODI series opener against Zimbabwe on Thursday (August 18), he stated that India have set an example for other teams to follow. He lauded the Men in Blue for securing a comprehensive win, despite not playing with their full-strength side.

Kaneria added:

"What India did today is what the other teams haven't been able to do. They showed that even their 'B' team can come up with a dominant performance against a side like Zimbabwe, who are a Test playing nation.

"India completely outclassed Zimbabwe. Notably, Zimbabwe have given Pakistan's full-strength team a tough time in the past."

India have rested many of their senior players for the ongoing three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. Pakistan, on the other hand, decided against picking a second-string side for their ODI series against The Netherlands.

"This is how one should play when they are up against minnows" - Danish Kaneria on India dominating Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Danish Kaneria opined that Zimbabwe won't be able to bounce back in the remaining games after being thrashed in the series opener.

He stated that the the KL Rahul-led side did not give a single chance to their opposition, performing admirably in all departments. Kaneria added:

"This is how one should play when they are up against minnows. India literally crushed Zimbabwe, not giving them any chance to make a comeback. The way India dominated today, it is now clear that Zimbabwe won't be able to bounce back in the remaining two ODIs as well."

Indian bowlers were on top of their game in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday as they bundled them out for a platry score of 189. The batters chased down the target comfortably in the 31st over to go 1-0 up in the series.

