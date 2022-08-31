Asia Cup 2022: “There are going to be days where it's going to be hard” - Dinesh Karthik opens up on challenges of being a specialist finisher

Team India’s keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has admitted that being a specialist finisher in T20Is is a high-risk role. He stated that there are bound to be days when things don’t go right, adding that it is important to keep one’s head up at such times.

Karthik made a comeback to the Indian team after three years following a stupendous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, during which he flourished in the role of a finisher. He has made such a significant impact on return to international cricket that he was picked over Rishabh Pant for the Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan.

The Men in Blue are taking on Hong Kong in their second match of the tournament on Wednesday (August 31). Speaking ahead of the match, Karthik opened up about the challenges of being a specialist finisher in the T20 format. He explained:

“One of the key aspects is that there are going to be days where it's going to be hard. Where I go to bat, it is always a high-pressure situation irrespective of whichever day it is. There are days when it will come off and you'll look like a champion. But the day it doesn't, that is when you have to keep a level head.”

Stating that the role is not as simple as just going out and hitting the ball, the 37-year-old elaborated:

“You have to go there and start from ball one. You have to do that every time. It's not easy and you have to prepare in the nets. The stakes are high and so when you don't do well, you have to stay level-headed.”

India picked both Karthik and Pant in the playing XI for the match against Hong Kong, giving rest to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“I asked him if he wanted a single or wanted me to go for it” - Dinesh Karthik on conversation with Hardik Pandya

Karthik was at the non-striker’s end when Pandya hit the winning six in the last over of the match against Pakistan. He came in after Ravindra Jadeja was bowled off the first ball of the over. Asked what conversation he had with Pandya, DK revealed:

“Hardik Pandya was just fantastic in the end. I asked him if he wanted a single or wanted me to go for it. He said there was plenty of time and he was very sure about it. I wanted to make sure that I understood what he wanted to do at the time since he was the set batter.

“The communication between us was very clear. It's very important not to play dot balls in T20 cricket. It's about what I want and what my partner wants and that’s been clear between me and Hardik when we have batted together.”

With seven needed off five balls, Karthik took a single to give the strike to Pandya. The latter clubbed the fourth ball of the over from Mohammad Nawaz over the ropes to seal a thrilling win for India.

