Asia Cup 2022: "Don't rule out Hardik Pandya to have an impact"- Reetinder Sodhi ahead of India-Pakistan encounter

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh has tipped all-rounder Hardik Pandya to be the player to watch out for when the Men in Blue take on Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28.

The 28-year-old has made a sensational comeback to international cricket and has given the team great balance with his all-round ability. Hardik also won the Player of the Series in the T20Is against England and has proved to be a genuine wicket-taker of late.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what Sodhi had to say about the in-form all-rounder:

"I feel Hardik could be pivotal in the India-Pakistan game. He has been in sensational form of late and has made a great comeback to the team. So you can talk about stars like Rohit, Virat and Babar, but don't rule out Hardik Pandya to have an impact."

Both India and Pakistan batters will be relieved: Rajkumar Sharma on Bumrah and Shaheen's absence

Two of the best bowlers in the world at the moment, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, won't be a part of the Asia Cup due to injuries. Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, believes it is unfortunate as the duo would have spiced up the encounter.

The 57-year-old made a tongue-in-cheek comment, saying that batters from both countries would breathe a sigh of relief.

He stated:

"It is very unfortunate that neither of them (Bumrah nor Shaheen) are playing. They would have tested the batters with their attacking length and pace and would have got movement too."

He added:

"I think batters from both teams might be a bit relieved. But the game will still be a huge one and the whole world will have their eyes on it."

