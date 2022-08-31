Asia Cup 2022: "I don't see Hardik Pandya bowling against Hong Kong" - Parthiv Patel on Indian all-rounder's workload management

Parthiv Patel believes that Hardik Pandya might now bowl during India's upcoming Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday, August 31).

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he suggested that Pandya could be rested for the contest, as he isn't expected to bowl. The former India cricketer mentioned that the talismanic all-rounder could be given a break ahead of the Super Four stage.

Parthiv reckoned that the Men in Blue should consider replacing Pandya with Deepak Hooda for the match against Hong Kong. He explained:

"I don't see Hardik Pandya bowling against Hong Kong. So there's no point in making him play if he is not going to bowl. We know what he can do with the bat and is high on confidence. He is fielding well and bowling well. So, if he isn't playing, then Deepak Hooda could come in."

Hardik Pandya emerged as the top performer for India in their opening clash against Pakistan on Sunday. He bagged three wickets in the contest and also contributed significantly with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls to guide the team to a five-wicket win.

"They would want an opportunity" - Ajay Jadeja on Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi

Speaking in the same video, Ajay Jadeja emphasized that youngsters such as Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi will relish the opportunity to play in the Asia Cup 2022.

He suggested that players wouldn't think that they might not have much to do against a side like Hong Kong. Jadeja stated that both Hooda and Bishnoi will be looking forward to getting a game in the continental tournament. Jadeja added:

"Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi are young guys and would want a game against anyone. So, they are not going to see it this way that the No.6 might not get to bat, or a bowler who bowls in the latter stages might not have wickets left. They would want an opportunity and they would love it."

India will take on Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022. The game is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

