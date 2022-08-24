Asia Cup 2022: "Yaha sakht launde pighal jaate hai" - Fans react to Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's reunion ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli met Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ahead of the Men in Blue's first training session in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

Several Indian cricketers were seen talking with Pakistani and Afghan players at the venue in a video published by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their Twitter handle earlier today (August 24).

However, it was Virat Kohli's encounter with Babar Azam that drew the attention of netizens. Notably, many see the two cricket stars as modern-day greats, considering their incredible batting records.

Here are some of the reactions:

Baz Fan @Imbazfan @vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @babarazam258 Look at eyes of babar azam, just he can't believe the moment that he is with Greatest Cricketer on planet...fan boy moment just clear from his eyes @vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @babarazam258 Look at eyes of babar azam, just he can't believe the moment that he is with Greatest Cricketer on planet...fan boy moment just clear from his eyes❤❤

Tariq Mahmood @tariqgoraya313 @vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli love to watch how babar gives respect Virat @babarazam258 Can't stop smile on my facelove to watch how babar gives respect Virat @vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @babarazam258 Can't stop smile on my face ☺️ love to watch how babar gives respect Virat

Silly Point @FarziCricketer "Aree bhaijaan ek aur batting failure please. Last wale tweet pe sahi numbers aaye the." "Aree bhaijaan ek aur batting failure please. Last wale tweet pe sahi numbers aaye the." https://t.co/OZiZFtqwNC

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ @BCCI Virat Kohli shaking hands with such a warmth gesture and Babar Azam in return with a big smile! GOAT meets the GOAT! A single frame of Babar and Virat together based on couple of seconds has brought big smile on the faces of Indo-Pak cricket fans. AsiaCup would be exciting!! @BCCI Virat Kohli shaking hands with such a warmth gesture and Babar Azam in return with a big smile! GOAT meets the GOAT! A single frame of Babar and Virat together based on couple of seconds has brought big smile on the faces of Indo-Pak cricket fans. AsiaCup would be exciting!!

Asad Qasim @asadqasiim Babar Azam meeting Virat Kohli on the sidelines is exactly what was needed to hype up the Asia Cup Babar Azam meeting Virat Kohli on the sidelines is exactly what was needed to hype up the Asia Cup 🔥🔥

The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on August 27 in the UAE. India and Pakistan will feature in the second fixture of the continental tournament on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli toiled hard in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup 2022

Ace batter Virat Kohli is set to make his cricketing return with the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022. The right-handed batter took a short break post the completion of India's tour of England last month.

The Indian side hit the nets in Dubai on Wednesday (August 24) ahead of a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli was seen batting in the nets as he geared up for the crucial tournament.

India will be without their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, for the tournament as he has been ruled out due to a back injury. Harshal Patel was also left out of the squad due to injury issues.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have begun their preparations without the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid, as he is currently battling a COVID-19 infection. VVS Laxman has been appointed as the interim coach for the event.

Here's India's complete squad for the Asia Cup 2022:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

