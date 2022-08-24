Asia Cup 2022: "Yaha sakht launde pighal jaate hai" - Fans react to Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's reunion ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli met Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ahead of the Men in Blue's first training session in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.
Several Indian cricketers were seen talking with Pakistani and Afghan players at the venue in a video published by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their Twitter handle earlier today (August 24).
However, it was Virat Kohli's encounter with Babar Azam that drew the attention of netizens. Notably, many see the two cricket stars as modern-day greats, considering their incredible batting records.
The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on August 27 in the UAE. India and Pakistan will feature in the second fixture of the continental tournament on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Virat Kohli toiled hard in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup 2022
Ace batter Virat Kohli is set to make his cricketing return with the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022. The right-handed batter took a short break post the completion of India's tour of England last month.
The Indian side hit the nets in Dubai on Wednesday (August 24) ahead of a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli was seen batting in the nets as he geared up for the crucial tournament.
India will be without their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, for the tournament as he has been ruled out due to a back injury. Harshal Patel was also left out of the squad due to injury issues.
The Rohit Sharma-led side have begun their preparations without the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid, as he is currently battling a COVID-19 infection. VVS Laxman has been appointed as the interim coach for the event.
Here's India's complete squad for the Asia Cup 2022:
Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.