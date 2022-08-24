Create

Asia Cup 2022: "Yaha sakht launde pighal jaate hai" - Fans react to Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's reunion ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will be seen in action during the Asia Cup. (Pics: Twitter)
Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli met Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ahead of the Men in Blue's first training session in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

Several Indian cricketers were seen talking with Pakistani and Afghan players at the venue in a video published by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their Twitter handle earlier today (August 24).

However, it was Virat Kohli's encounter with Babar Azam that drew the attention of netizens. Notably, many see the two cricket stars as modern-day greats, considering their incredible batting records.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kings Meetup During the practice session ❤️ #ViratKohli #BabarAzam https://t.co/TIOHsTHJva
@vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @babarazam258 I hope babar ki form virat ko transfer hojaye😌
@vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @babarazam258 Look at eyes of babar azam, just he can't believe the moment that he is with Greatest Cricketer on planet...fan boy moment just clear from his eyes❤❤
@vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @babarazam258 Can't stop smile on my face ☺️ love to watch how babar gives respect Virat
@Sportskeeda @babarazam258 @imVkohli Mens are waiting for India vs Pakistan.Legends are waiting for post match videos and pics🎇🥂🔥🇵🇰🇮🇳#AsiaCup #BabarAzam #ViratKohli
Situation across the border after this catch-up #BabarAzam𓃵 https://t.co/uGei2BwpRu
#ViratKohli𓃵 #AsiaCup2022 #BabarAzam𓃵 #IndianCricketTeam #PakistanCricket #VikramVedhateaser https://t.co/8o8mER5Cvp
"Aree bhaijaan ek aur batting failure please. Last wale tweet pe sahi numbers aaye the." https://t.co/OZiZFtqwNC
Energies being transferred ⚡#ViratKohli | #BabarAzam | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup | #CricketTwitter https://t.co/icp3BL6BTn
Yaha Sakht Launde Pighal Jate Hai 😭❤️#ViratKohli #BabarAzam https://t.co/IulEtBuQUD
@BCCI Virat Kohli shaking hands with such a warmth gesture and Babar Azam in return with a big smile! GOAT meets the GOAT! A single frame of Babar and Virat together based on couple of seconds has brought big smile on the faces of Indo-Pak cricket fans. AsiaCup would be exciting!!
There is Cricket Love across the border, Moment of the Year #BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/7v2d5dXm1v
Our Multi Universe of madness is here bro!!!#BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/NEesFaipy0
Babar Azam meeting Virat Kohli on the sidelines is exactly what was needed to hype up the Asia Cup 🔥🔥
Very Happy To See You both again.#BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli https://t.co/wdboAepMdC

The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on August 27 in the UAE. India and Pakistan will feature in the second fixture of the continental tournament on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli toiled hard in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup 2022

Ace batter Virat Kohli is set to make his cricketing return with the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022. The right-handed batter took a short break post the completion of India's tour of England last month.

The Indian side hit the nets in Dubai on Wednesday (August 24) ahead of a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli was seen batting in the nets as he geared up for the crucial tournament.

India will be without their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, for the tournament as he has been ruled out due to a back injury. Harshal Patel was also left out of the squad due to injury issues.

Virat Kohli practicing in nets ahead of Asia Cup 2022.#AsiaCup #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/BDfcQPwSLf

The Rohit Sharma-led side have begun their preparations without the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid, as he is currently battling a COVID-19 infection. VVS Laxman has been appointed as the interim coach for the event.

Here's India's complete squad for the Asia Cup 2022:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

