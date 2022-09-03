Asia Cup 2022: "For a 20-over innings, it’s unnecessary" - Sanjay Manjrekar highlights major flaw in Pakistan's batting approach 

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Pakistan's approach to having a deep batting foundation may not be the right thing to do in T20 cricket.

Taking to his Twitter account earlier today (Saturday), the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Pakistan can improve as a team once their middle-order batters get more exposure.

Manjrekar wrote on Twitter:

"Have one observation on Pakistan’s T20 cricket. They are laying too deep a foundation. For a 20-over innings, it’s unnecessary. What’s more it will give more opportunity to no 4,5,6 thereby making Pakistan a more wholesome batting unit, a better T20 side."

Pakistan secured a massive 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday to advance to the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Speaking on Star Sports after the match, former cricketer Wasim Akram also highlighted how he wasn't impressed with Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten knock of 78.

He opined that there was no point in remaining not out in T20 cricket, especially when you have several power-hitters who are yet to bat. Akram explained:

"Mohammad Rizwan going back not out to me was a big no no. Okay, if you are tired, try to hit boundaries and maybe get out and try and get fresh legs in the middle. There was Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan still to come. What is the point in this format going not out. I am not buying it, I am sorry."

The Babar Azam-led side posted an impressive total of 193/2 after being asked to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Pakistani bowlers dominated the second half of the encounter, bundling out Hong Kong for a paltry score of 38.

Pakistan to battle it out against India in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in their first match of the Super 4 stage on Sunday (September 4) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Men in Green suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat to India in a last-over thriller at the same venue earlier in the continental event. They will be aiming to avenge the loss by coming up with a better performance this time around.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was one of the key architects of India's win over Pakistan, won't feature in the upcoming clash. The talismanic all-rounder has been ruled out of the competition due to injury. Axar Patel has replaced him in India's squad.

