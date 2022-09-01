Asia Cup 2022: "For me, milestones and number of runs are irrelevant"- Virat Kohli believes he has returned 'fresh' from break

Virat Kohli played another responsible knock in the ongoing Asia Cup, this time scoring 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong on Wednesday. Although the former Indian captain was a bit slow to get out of the blocks, his scintillating partnership with Suryakumar Yadav took Team India to a daunting total.

While there have been questions about Virat Kohli's approach in the shortest format, he remains absolutely crystal clear about what is required of him in the shortest format. Kohli also spoke about how the six-week break has helped him understand his game much better.

Speaking to Suryakumar Yadav in a video posted by BCCI, here's what the former Indian captain had to say:

"I have come out from a decent break of six weeks. I came back mentally fresh. I loved my last innings too against the quality attack because I know that my job is to stabilize the innings and build a partnership and when the situation allows, take a risk and hit a boundary every now and then. For me, milestones and number of runs are irrelevant. How I feel while batting is important and I felt really good."

"I was completely blown away"- Virat Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav's knock

Virat Kohli also hailed Suryakumar Yadav as he got the best seat in the house to witness what was a truly outstanding knock from the Mumbai star. Yadav hit his first two balls for boundaries and straightaway put the pressure back on the opposition, something that Kohli was really impressed with.

The former captain also acknowledged how consistent 'SKY' has been with such blinders in IPL as well as in international cricket. On this, Virat Kohli stated:

"SKY played an outstanding knock and completely changed the complexion of the game on a pitch that wasn't easy to bat on as he made it look. I have seen him from distance do this during IPL against us (laughs) and also in international cricket. But today I saw his knock from so close for the first time and I was completely blown away."

The way Kohli bowed down to Yadav when the two walked off the field was a testament to what the latter has achieved in his short international career so far.

