Asia Cup 2022: "He probably has more ability than Rohit Sharma" - Gautam Gambhir says only KL Rahul can stop himself

Gautam Gambhir feels KL Rahul needs to make the best of his abilities and play more freely in T20 cricket.

Rahul scored 36 runs off 39 deliveries in India's Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash against Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday (August 31). The Men in Blue set a massive 193-run target and went on to win the match by 40 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked whether Wednesday's knock would have given confidence to India's vice-captain. While comparing Rahul and Rohit Sharma's prowess with the bat, he replied:

"KL Rahul has so much ability. I will not hesitate to say that in this dressing room, he probably has more ability than Rohit Sharma and he has shown that by doing it in international cricket. Only he can stop himself if he doesn't play freely."

Gambhir added that Rahul should not bat conservatively in the shortest format of the game. The former India opener explained:

"He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. You have seen in international cricket and the IPL, you are only holding yourself back, just go play. T20 cricket was created so that you can express yourself."

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg

KL Rahul has often drawn criticism from cricket experts and fans for not expressing himself at the top of the order. While he recently returned to the international game after a long layoff, he might be required to bat more aggressively to retain his place in the Indian side for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Probably the entire momentum would have changed" - Gautam Gambhir on KL Rahul refraining from playing the big shots

KL Rahul struck two sixes during his innings.

Gambhir reckons Rahul should have gone for another maximum after having struck Aizaz Khan for a six in the ninth over of the Indian innings. He observed:

"He spent time, he played 39 balls, but the game changer could have been when he hit a six off the medium pacer and the next ball was in the same slot. If he had struck one more big hit, probably the entire momentum would have changed."

Mayank @kmayank9 What on earth is driving KL Rahul to bat with this "approach" when India have been so vocal about aggressive intent. #INDvHK What on earth is driving KL Rahul to bat with this "approach" when India have been so vocal about aggressive intent. #INDvHK

Gambhir concluded by hoping that the time spent in the middle allows the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper to bat more aggressively in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The LSG mentor said:

"Whether you play 39 or nine balls, two big shots give you more confidence than playing 39 balls. I hope because of these 39 balls he will play freely in the upcoming matches because this player has so much ability."

Rahul failed to hit a four during his 39-ball effort, although he did hit two sixes. One of those maximums came off a free hit in the third over of the Indian innings but the stylish batter went back into his shell after playing that big shot.

