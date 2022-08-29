"We fought. We fought real hard!"- Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and other Indian stars react to thrilling Asia Cup 2022 win against Pakistan

India kicked off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a fantastic last-over win against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (August 28). The Men in Blue avenged the 10-wicket loss they suffered at the hands of Pakistan last year in Dubai during the ICC T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya was the architect of India's win last night. He scalped a three-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 17-ball 33 in the run-chase to help India win by five wickets.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai. The decision worked in India's favor as Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke the opening stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the third over itself.

The Indian fast bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and did not allow Pakistan to build big partnerships. Eventually, Pakistan set a 148-run target for the Rohit Sharma-led outfit in their first game of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance powered India to a win in Asia Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

The Men in Blue got off to a shaky start as they lost KL Rahul on the second ball itself. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 49 runs for the second wicket, but both batters lost their wickets before the 10th over ended.

Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya then rescued the Indian team. Jadeja and Pandya had a brilliant 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket which helped India bring the equation down to seven runs off six balls.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz conceded only one run and took Jadeja's wicket in the first three deliveries. However, Hardik Pandya kept his cool and smashed the winning six on the fourth ball.

After bagging the Man of the Match award, Pandya said:

"Even if we needed 15 off the last over I would have backed myself. I try to keep my mindset as clean as possible. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me (in the last over) and I have nothing to lose."

Indian stars reacted to the win in Asia Cup 2022 with posts on social media

Here's how the star Indian cricketers reacted to the team's win against Pakistan on social media:

Several former Indian cricketers also lauded the Men in Blue for their victory in Asia Cup 2022. Here are some of the top reactions:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Glad to see a close Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well.Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by



Congrats on a nail-biting win.



It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams' pacers bowled well upfront.Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat.Congrats on a nail-biting win.

Will India and Pakistan battle in the Asia Cup 2022 Final on September 11? Share your views in the comments below.

