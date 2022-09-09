Asia Cup 2022: "He absolutely imposes himself when he gets the conditions" - Ajay Jadeja on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance against Afghanistan

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is highly impressed with the way experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased his skills against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. Virat Kohli scored his 71st century, but it was Bhuvneshwar who shone with the ball through his menacing spell of 5/4.

The 32-year-old was able to swing the ball both ways and the Afghanistan batters simply found him unplayable at times. Bhuvneshwar bowled a ridiculous 20 dot balls in his four-over spell, which speaks volumes about the control he has on his bowling in helpful conditions.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after Team India's thumping win, here's what Jadeja had to say about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability as a genuine swing bowler:

"When there's movement on offer, he (Bhuvi) has the skill. He understands that he needs to bowl in the right place and let things happen. Young bowlers might get excited and overdo things when they see such conditions. But not with Bhuvi, he absolutely imposes himself when he gets the conditions."

"When you get such deliveries as a batter, then you don't feel bad" - Virender Sehwag on Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing Gurbaz

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was also present on the panel and he spoke about the way Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up opposition star Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Sehwag feels that it was an unplayable delivery, showing how dangerous Bhuvneshwar can be when he gets swing:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung the ball both ways and Gurbaz’s wicket was simply brilliant. When you get such deliveries as a batter, then you don't feel bad because you understand that the bowler has bowled an incredible ball. So Bhuvi is lethal whenever he gets the swing on offer."

Jadeja also believes that Afghanistan's heartbreaking one-wicket loss against Pakistan on Wednesday also had a role to play in deflating their morale ahead of their match against India. On this, he said:

"When you fall from a position with such an emotional high last night, it is difficult to make a comeback. On top of that, you field for 20 overs and the opposition scores 212. Your main hitters got out quickly and then Bhuvneshwar didn't let anyone stand. So it was obviously very difficult for Afghanistan."

Afghanistan will be kicking themselves for not progressing to the final or at least winning a game in the Super 4 round. Two of their three matches were at Sharjah, a ground that has generally suited quality spinners.

