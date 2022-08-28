"He needed some time off" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli taking a break ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli was correct in his decision to take a short break prior to the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on Sports Today, he discussed how crucial it is for a player to take some time off the game at times. He emphasized that taking a break has helped many cricketers in the past, and Kohli too will benefit from the same.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that maintaining high intensity and winning games for the country at any cost might have taken a toll on the star Indian batter.

He stated:

"I think he's done a very good thing, staying away from the game, and it is obviously going to help him. It's a great remedy, and a lot of people have used it and have benefited by doing so."

The legendary off-spinner added:

"If you are too much into the game and have the intensity that Virat Kohli has, like he just wants to go out there and showcase his talent and win each and every game. He was probably just too deep into that. His runs haven't been coming up lately and he needed some time off."

Notably, Virat Kohli was last seen in action during India's tour of England last month. He was rested for the white-ball series in West Indies and the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

He is set to make his cricketing return with the 2022 Asia Cup. Singh mentioned that the batter should now focus on enjoying his game as he will be coming back with a fresh mindset.

Singh reckoned that Kohli would be considered a legend of the game even if he decided to hang up his boots now. He backed the seasoned campaigner to regain his lost form during the continental tournament.

He opined:

"I am glad he took a break and spent time with his family and didn't think about the game for those 30-odd days. Once you come back fresh, all you need to do is enjoy the game. He's a champion and a legend. Even if he leaves today, he is going to remain a legend of the game. Hopefully, we'll see him score runs."

Virat Kohli will be seen in action during India's clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The highly anticipated match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

"They are as big as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma" - Harbhajan Singh on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami

Harbhajan Singh also spoke about the absence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami from India's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup .

He reckoned that the side would miss the two experienced bowlers and that it would be like playing without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, Shami was ignored by the selectors.

Singh said:

"India are without their two big guns, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. They are as big as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Imagine those two not playing. The same goes with Bumrah and Shami not playing."

The 42-year-old further added that Bhuvneshwar Kumar might not get much swing in the dry conditions of the UAE. In that case, he advised the bowler to focus on hitting the right lengths.

He added:

"When the ball isn't swinging, it becomes even more important for bowlers to get their line and lengths right. If the conditions aren't favourable, you need to alter your game accordingly. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is someone who swings the ball both ways. But these conditions won't allow him to swing the ball."

He further continued:

"The line and length will be critical and you can't afford to give batters room. It's great if you find swing, but if not, you'll have to pull the length back and stick to it."

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will be aiming to get off to a positive start by trumping Pakistan in their opening fixture.

