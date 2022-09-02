Asia Cup 2022: "He has taken on that role of playing with an aggressive mindset"- Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim doesn't think captain Rohit Sharma is out of form. Although the Indian captain has failed to score big of late, Karim feels it is more about the approach because he is still timing the ball sweetly.

Even against Hong Kong, Rohit played a quickfire knock of 21. The former Indian selector underlined the importance of having at least one batter in the top three to take that ultra-aggressive approach and he feels Rohit Sharma has taken the responsibility to provide Team India with flying starts.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what Karim had to say about Rohit's string of low scores:

"Rohit is a big player and he will certainly know what needs to be done to score big. But I think he has taken on that role of playing with an aggressive mindset, which is important for at least one of the top three to have.

"So I am sure he will succeed sooner rather than later with this approach."

Rohit Sharma will need to show a bit of patience: Reetinder Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi, who was also a part of the discussion on Rohit Sharma, opined that the Indian captain needs to give himself an opportunity to get his eye in.

Rehan Ulhaq @Rehan_ulhaq In T20Is, Rohit Sharma as captain averages 35.11 at a SR of 151.90 compared to 30.60 at a SR of 134.17 not as captain.



He has captained India in 37 T20Is, won 31 & lost 6. That is a phenomenal record. In T20Is, Rohit Sharma as captain averages 35.11 at a SR of 151.90 compared to 30.60 at a SR of 134.17 not as captain. He has captained India in 37 T20Is, won 31 & lost 6. That is a phenomenal record.

The 41-year-old reckons Rohit has the ability to make up for the lost deliveries later by playing some big shots. On this, he stated:

"Rohit Sharma will definitely be thinking about that (getting frequently out in the powerplay). He will need to show a bit of patience. Because although you want to take the full toll of the powerplay, players like Rohit have the ability to cover up for the little time that they take to get in.

"If he allows himself that little time to get settled, he has all the ability in the world to score big."

Will Rohit finally break his jinx of low scores of late in this Asia Cup? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava