"He will be freshened up mentally" - Cheteshwar Pujara on Virat Kohli taking a break before Asia Cup 2022 

Team India's Cheteshwar Pujara believes that a short break before the Asia Cup 2022 would have helped Virat Kohli, who is currently under the scanner because of his ongoing slump as a batter.

Speaking on ESPNcrininfo, he stated that the right-handed batter would be well prepared for the continental tournament. He suggested that it would be crucial for Virat Kohli to find form right from the first game.

Pujara emphasized that if the star batter is able to score big in the opening fixture against Pakistan, he will go on to do well in the remaining games as well.

He explained:

"Virat Kohli is a very hard-working player. While he isn't in very good form, I feel he's got a good break before the Asia Cup. He will be freshened up mentally. I believe he will be very well prepared for the Asia Cup. It is important for him to start well. If he fires in the first game, he will continue scoring runs throughout the tournament."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli in the batting practice in nets session today ahead of Asia Cup. Virat Kohli in the batting practice in nets session today ahead of Asia Cup. https://t.co/voFglaYFQW

Notably, Virat Kohli was last seen in action during India's tour of England last month. However, he failed to make a significant impact in the one-off Test as well as the subsequent white-ball fixtures.

Kohli was rested for India's tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe. The former captain is set to make his cricketing return with the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

"Having him at No.5 will improve the balance of the team" - Cheteshwar Pujara on Rishabh Pant

Cheteshwar Pujara stated that Team India's keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have showcased impressive form in their recent outings. However, he backed Pant to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the side's opening game.

He mentioned that having a left-handed batter in the middle-order will improve the overall team combination. Pujara opined that while Karthik could be a useful finisher, the team management would give first preference to Pant.

Pujara added:

"Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are in good form and have done well in T20 cricket. If the team management is looking for someone who can bat at No.5, then I believe Pant will get the nod."

He further explained:

"But if they are looking for a finisher, Karthik can play that role really well. With that said, I feel Pant will get the chance first, as having him at No.5 will improve the balance of the team. There will also be a left-right combination in the middle order."

India and Pakistan will battle it out in the second match of the 2022 Asia Cup. The high-octane match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy