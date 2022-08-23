Asia Cup 2022: "Hope he doesn't make a comeback against Pakistan"- Wasim Akram on India star Virat Kohli

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram believes Babar Azam and his men need to be wary of Virat Kohli when they lock horns with India in the Asia Cup on August 28.

Kohli averages a stupendous 77.75 against Pakistan in the shortest format, having scored 311 runs in just seven games.

Wasim Akram believes the former Indian captain is one of the best batters the game has ever seen and questioned those who gave him a stick on social media due to his poor form.

Speaking in a presser arranged by Star Sports, here's what the legendary left-arm pacer had to say about Kohli:

"For the past year, I am seeing Indian fans on social media and the press having a go at Virat Kohli, which I don't think makes sense. He is just 33 and is one of the best of all time, not just in modern era.

"He averages 50+ in all three formats. I hope he doesn't make a comeback against Pakistan (laughs), but he is a great player and will make a strong comeback."

Wasim Akram also shed light on the comparison between modern stars Babar and Kohli. Here's what the 56-year-old said about who is the better batter:

"Comparison (between Babar and Kohli) is normal. Babar has been excellent across formats and one of the main reasons for it is his technique.

"He is hungry for runs and is a young captain and learning quickly. When it comes to comparisons with Virat Kohli, I think it is too early. But he is on the right track to become a modern-day great."

India should continue with attacking approach: Ravi Shastri

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri was also a part of the presser and gave his opinion on the new brand of cricket that the Men in Blue have employed in T20Is.

The 60-year-old feels India have been 'timid' for too long and have enough depth in their batting to play fearlessly. He stated:

"Definitely they should continue with this approach. When I was the coach, we had discussed that we were a bit timid at the top despite having the experience that we had in the middle-order. Yes you might lose an odd game, but when you win with this approach, it will give you confidence against bigger teams."

He further added:

"With the likes of Hardik Pandya, Pant, Jadeja and Axar in the side, even if we lose a couple of early wickets, there is enough experience in the middle-order to bring us back into the game."

Can Rohit Sharma's fearless side avenge their defeat against Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

