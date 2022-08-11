Asia Cup 2022: “I don’t think so” - Danish Kaneria on whether Virat Kohli should open the batting in T20Is

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria doesn’t agree with the suggestion that struggling Indian batter Virat Kohli should open the batting in the Asia Cup. He reckons the Men in Blue should stick to skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order.

Former India stumper Parthiv Patel recently suggested that Kohli should open the batting with Rohit in the Asia Cup so that he can go out and unleash himself.

In KL Rahul’s absence due to fitness issues, Rishabh Pant opened the batting in England, while Suryakumar partnered Rohit at the top of the order against West Indies. Sharing his thoughts on Kohli’s batting position, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

“In my playing XI, Kohli will bat at No. 3. There are some people who are saying that King Kohli should open, but I don’t think so. India already have a strong opening pair.”

Speaking about Team India’s opening combination, he elaborated:

“I will open with Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar recently opened with Rohit and did quite well. KL Rahul is returning to the team, so I would want him to stay down the order. Rahul has batted and scored runs in all situations.”

Rahul is making a comeback to the Indian team following a sports hernia surgery. He was likely to return to international cricket during the West Indies T20Is. However, the batter tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ahead of the series and was ruled out.

“Will play three spinners in Jadeja, Ashwin and Chahal” - Danish Kaneria on India’s combination against Pakistan

In his Team India playing XI for the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Kaneria picked all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as finishers. He added that he would go into the match with three spinners in Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Explaining his choices, the 41-year-old said:

“Pandya and Jadeja will be my finishers at No. 6 and No. 7. I will play three spinners in Jadeja, Ashwin and Chahal. All three are match-turning and match-winning bowlers. There won't be a lot of dew in Dubai, so spinners will dominate a lot. My fast bowlers would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.”

There is no place for Dinesh Karthik in Kaneria’s playing XI. He opined that Team India have enough players who can do his job. The former leg-spinner commented:

“The only way Dinesh Karthik can fit into the playing XI is if India keep Rahul out. DK can then play at No. 6 and Pant at No. 4. This is a possibility, but you have proper batters and game finishers, and proper bowlers who claim wickets.”

Before Kaneria, former India cricketers Kris Srikkanth and Ajay Jadeja also claimed that Karthik does not fit into Team India’s best playing XI in the T20I format.

