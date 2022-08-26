Asia Cup 2022: "I know it is easier said than done" - Shadab Khan wants to be player of the tournament

Shadab Khan took nine wickets in six games in the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan intends to become the Player of the Tournament at the upcoming the Asia Cup. He realizes the odds are against him but asserted that the ultimate aim is to lift the trophy.

Shadab Khan, 23, is one of the most integral players for Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The right-handed batter is one of the specialist players in the line-up and the Men in Green will rely on him for runs at the backend.

Speaking to the PCB, Khan said that his personal goal is to be the Player of the Tournament and believes his hard work will pay off. He said:

"Personally, I want to be the player of the Asia Cup. I know it is easier said than done when there are so many world-class competitors, but where there is a will, there is a way."

He added:

"It will be great if I can translate my dreams of lifting the player of the tournament trophy, but the much bigger and ultimate objective is to win the glittering trophy for Pakistan, rest is secondary."

Shadab Khan was the most economical bowler during Pakistan's clash against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He ended up with figures of 4-0-22-0, claiming the wicket of Rishabh Pant.

"The dressing room is calm and relaxed" - Shadab Khan ahead of Sunday's game against India

Pakistan beat India by ten wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

Khan further claimed that they are composed and not overthinking the clash against India on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai. He said:

"The dressing room is calm and relaxed, but we aren’t complacent. We are trying to keep things simple and straight, and our focus is one game at a time. Like any competition, Sunday’s match is important as it will set the tone for the remaining matches. But we are not overthinking, a tactic that worked for all of us last year."

It's worth noting that the Men in Green haven't beaten India in the Asia Cup since their game in Mirpur in 2014.

