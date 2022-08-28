Asia Cup 2022: "India's batting is currently in a worse position than it was at the T20 World Cup last year" - Ajay Jadeja 

Ajay Jajeda reckons that Team India needs to address several issues in its batting department for the Asia Cup 2022. He suggested that the current line-up may be weaker than what the team had during the T20 World Cup last year.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he pointed out how the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli haven't played a lot of cricket in recent months. While Rahul was on the sidelines due to a groin injury, Kohli was on a short break post the completion of India's tour of England.

Jadeja emphasized that skipper Rohit Sharma is also not in great form like he was last year. He mentioned that Suryakumar Yadav is the only batter who has featured consistently in the team.

He explained:

"India's batting is currently in a worse position than it was at the T20 World Cup last year. KL Rahul has not had much games because of his injury. He came back and tried getting some game time in Zimbabwe, but couldn't score."

Jadeja added:

"Virat Kohli has not played at all. Rohit Sharma too maybe was in better form last year. Suryakuar Yadav has been on another level. He's the only one who has been playing regularly."

The Men in Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup. The match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

"We are wanting to play a brand of cricket which our great players are not known for" - Ajay Jadeja on India's new approach in T20Is

Ajay Jadeja also spoke about how Rohit Sharma and Co. have undertaken an attacking approach in T20Is lately. However, he believes that his might not be the best option, considering the playing style of the team's top batters.

He stated that batters who are currently a part of the T20I team aren't the most attacking players in the country. Jadeja mentioned that we might be forcing them to play against their natural game.

Jadeja elaborated:

"The only worry I have is that we are wanting to play a brand of cricket which our great players are not known for. The greatest players from our current side are not the most aggressive players that we have in India. They are the most solid and consistent. But we don't want them to play like that."

India are placed in group A in the Asia Cup 2022 alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to get off to a positive start by trumping Pakistan in their opening fixture.

Edited by Diptanil Roy