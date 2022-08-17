Team India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel captured at NCA after being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injuries

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The two seamers have been ruled out of the competition due to their respective injuries.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The two will be aiming to regain full fitness ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin in October later this year.

Bumrah took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 17 to share a picture with Patel

He captioned the post:

"The writing on the wall says it all 💯💪🏼

Bumrah is currently on the sidelines due to a back injury, while Harshal Patel is out due to a rib injury. The team management will want the two bowlers to return to action soon, as they form an important part of India's T20I set-up.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2022 without Jasprit Bumrah & Harshal Patel

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The continental tournament is set to be played in the UAE from August 27.

The Indian side will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first fixture of the tournament on August 28 in Dubai. Senior batters like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have returned to India's T20I squad for the crucial competition.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel have been named as stand-by players.

Here's India's full squad for the competition:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava