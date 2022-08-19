Asia Cup 2022: "Keeping it very, very simple and not complicating things too much" - Rohit Sharma opens up on his captaincy role

Rohit Sharma's appointment as India's all-format captain has brought yet another period of dominance for the Men in Blue as they are yet to lose a series under him. The 35-year-old has been able to successfully instill his ideas into the team culture since becoming the full-time captain, which is getting reflected in the team's consistent performances.

Sharma insists that he has kept things simple, which has reaped him huge dividends. It is the same strategy that he applied to guide the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

Speaking in a teaser of his interview released by Star Sports on Friday, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about the journey ahead for Team India:

"What I've done over the years with the Mumbai Indians franchise and also the time that I have led India all over the world, is keeping it very, very simple and not complicating things too much. Making sure that whatever I have spoken of before about giving the guys freedom and making them understand what their role is, that is what I will be expecting of myself."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia to keep us Believing in - 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲!



Hear more about



Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network



#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia Stepto keep us Believing in- 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲!Hear more about @ImRo45 's mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview on #FollowTheBlues Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network Step 1⃣ to keep us Believing in 💙 - 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲! 😉Hear more about @ImRo45's mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview on #FollowTheBlues.Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia https://t.co/ZAPM11IUwr

Rohit Sharma on clarity of role

Rohit Sharma believes that each individual in the squad must know their respective roles before entering a big tournament like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old stated that clarity is something both he and coach Rahul Dravid are working on at the moment:

"That's what I want to do for the team and for the other players and make sure that there is no confusion. That's the last thing you want especially before you are playing a high-profile tournament."

MI Fans Army™ @MIFansArmy !! Presenting most successful captain of IPL history Mr. Rohit Sharma!! Presenting most successful captain of IPL history Mr. Rohit Sharma 🔥!! https://t.co/ITwbtmJNza

He further added:

"So we want to make sure that all of that is taken care of and that is where my role becomes very, very crucial along with Rahul Dravid. We will try and keep focus on that, the both of us. But for me, it is very simple."

Will Rohit's ideology help Team India end their ICC Trophy drought? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee