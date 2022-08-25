Asia Cup 2022: “Kohli and Rohit might end up opening against Pakistan” - Saba Karim feels KL Rahul unlikely to open in Indo-Pak clash

Virat Kohli has scored 278 runs in eight matches at an average of 39.7 as a T20I opener.

Former India selector Saba Karim feels Virat Kohli might open the innings for India with captain Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup against Pakistan on August 28.

He said KL Rahul is returning to the Indian cricket team after a long break. Hence, he needs some time to get back to form following his poor outings (1 and 30 runs in two matches) in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“[Virat Kohli opening with Rohit Sharma] It’s an available option. If that happens, it means India is also trying to keep Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI."

He added:

"KL Rahul has made his comeback in international cricket, but he couldn’t find his form in the ODIs against Zimbabwe. It is taking him some time [to get back to the groove] so Kohli and Rohit might end up opening against Pakistan.”

However, Karim mentioned that KL Rahul should get opportunities because once he returns to form, the Indian batting will be stronger. He said:

“Having said that, I feel KL Rahul has the experience and pedigree. These players should get opportunities. If both (KL and Rohit Sharma) of our main players perform, then no one else has such strong batting in Asia Cup.”

The former India captain has the best career strike rate as an opener in T20Is. He has scored 278 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 148.66.

“I believe we’ll witness old Virat Kohli again”- Saba Karim

The former India cricketer said that Virat Kohli spending quality time in the nets is good news ahead of the Asia Cup. He said that if the former Indian captain comes up with clarity of thought, he can hit a purple patch.

“[All eyes on Virat Kohli] Because he has played exceedingly well in the past. He has performed in big matches, games against Pakistan, ICC tournaments and strong teams. That is why fans expect Kohli to deliver as he has done over the years."

He added:

“As per reports, he is spending quality time in the nets. If he comes up with the same clarity on the field, I believe we'll witness old Virat Kohli again. If that happens, no team will be able to counter India, whether it's Pakistan or any other teams.”

Karim also opened up on the prospect of using left-hander Rishabh Pant as an opener. He feels that the wicketkeeper should be used as a flexible batting option as the top three batters are likely to be right-handed batters.

“Rishabh Pant is a very good option for opening the batting. Use him either to open or as a floater since all the top 3 are likely to be right-handed batters. Pant is evolving as a match-winner in white-ball formats."

He continued:

“You can play any batter in the middle-order, whether it’s Suryakumar Yadav, Pant and Hardik Pandya in any batting position. India are a lot of flexible batting options.”

The former India wicket-keeper batter further mentioned that Suryakumar Yadav should play at No. 4 in the high-octane clash. He believes the batter's ability to play both spin and pace equally could be key in the tournament.

“The No.3 to No.5 are always challenging positions to bat. We have a player in form of Suryakumar Yadav who can both win you matches and set targets. This player has a special talent."

He added:

"I think Suryakumar Yadav should play at No.4 when you are playing a match against a quality team like Pakistan because you need him to play the middle-overs. He is a player who can play well against both pacers and spinners.”

