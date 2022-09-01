Asia Cup 2022: "Let's not get past Yuvi Pa"- Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious response to six sixes attempt against Hong Kong

Suryakumar Yadav played a remarkable knock of 68* off just 26 balls, including four sixes in the last over, against Hong Kong. In a conversation with former Indian captain Virat Kohli in a video posted by BCCI, Kohli cheekily asked Yadav if he was looking to hit six sixes in that final over.

To date, the only Indian who has managed to achieve this feat in international cricket is Yuvraj Singh, who smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup. So using that as an excuse, Suryakumar Yadav gave a tongue-in-cheek reply, saying that he wanted 'Yuvi Pa' to hold the record.

Here's what the Player of the Match had to say about the whole 'six sixes in an over' episode:

"I was trying my best (to hit six sixes in an over) but let's not get past Yuvi pa (laughs)."

"Wanted to hit 3-4 boundaries in first 10 balls"- Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav also spoke about his mindset as he walked out to bat after a rather scratchy partnership between KL Rahul and Kohli. The swashbuckling right-hander opened up about how he wanted to change the course of the innings by adding some impetus to it. He stated:

"While sitting in the dressing room, I discussed with Rishabh about how our approach should be because the pitch was a bit slow. I just wanted to be myself and wanted to hit 3-4 boundaries in first 10 balls. Once I got that, I kept on batting."

Yadav also spoke about Kohli's incredible ability to accelerate once he crosses 30-35 balls in T20Is. He added:

"I needed you there (smiles) because I know once you play 30-35 balls you can play your next 10 balls at a strike rate of 200-250. So it was important for you to stay there because it would help me bat till 20 (overs)."

