Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the side's upcoming fixture against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

Ashwin shared a video on his Instagram account on Sunday (August 28) to provide fans with a glimpse of his recent practice session. The seasoned campaigner played some attacking shots in the nets and also bowled to skipper Rohit Sharma.

He captioned the post:

"Never fail to have fun at work. 🤩🤩✅"

The Indian side are set to open their Asia Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Men in Blue suffered a humiliating ten-wicket loss when they took on Pakistan at the T20 world Cup last year at the same venue. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to come up with an improved performance this time around.

India are in Group A in the Asia Cup alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are placed in Group B. A total of 13 matches will be played during the tournament. The final will be played on September 11 in Dubai.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the team at the Asia Cup. Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have returned to India's T20 squad for the continental event.

Notably, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel weren't included in the squad due to their respective injuries.

Here's India's complete squad for the competition:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

