Asia Cup 2022: "No need to be afraid of Shaheen Afridi"- Danish Kaneria explains how India's top 3 should tackle Pakistan star

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes Team India's top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are too classy not to be prepared for Pakistan's left-arm speedster Shaheen Afridi at the upcoming Asia Cup.

The young pacer had dismissed the star-studded trio when the two teams met at the T20 World Cup last year in Dubai. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns at the same venue in the Asia Cup on August 28.

Afridi's battle with India's top three could be an enticing one. In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria explained how the Men in Blue could keep Afridi at bay. He said:

"No need to be afraid of Shaheen Afridi because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are world-class batters. They just need to be aware that Shaheen will look to bowl fuller and get the ball to swing into them. So they should be prepared to not commit with their leg but negotiate it with the bat by playing closer to the body. Suryakumar Yadav's flick shots over square leg will also be important against Shaheen's bowling."

Dinesh Karthik will play his last T20 World Cup this year: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria believes the Asia Cup is going to be make-or-break for the experienced Dinesh Karthik as he seeks to play the T20 World Cup in three months' time.

While the 37-year-old has played a couple of incredible match-winning knocks on his comeback, his other innings have been underwhelminh. Danish Kaneria said about that:

"I don't think Dinesh Karthik will continue to play after the T20 World Cup. This Asia Cup is crucial for him to make sure he is in the T20 World Cup squad. His form, fitness and how he finishes games will be something that many will have their eye on. India also have other hitters like Hardik Pandya, so even if DK does well in Asia Cup, this will be his last T20 World Cup."

Will Dinesh Karthik be able to book his place in India's T20 World Cup squad? Let us know in the comments.

